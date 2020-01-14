Smart Agriculture/Farming Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits Owing to Rising Costs of Manual Labor in Farms Combined With its Scarcity Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The scope of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market was appreciated at US$ 5.79 billion in 2016 and will touch the value of US$ 18.21 billion by the completion of the year 2025. Smart agriculture is maintainable agriculture. It utilizes expertise; for example, IoT, Cloud centered services, GPS and Big Data. Skills for example Machine-to-Machine, Agricultural Robots, Infrastructural Health Sensors and Biometrics of Livestock are progressively being acknowledged by the sector of agriculture to save the labor charges, and capitalize on profitability, production, sustainability and production.
Smart agriculture consists of gathering of information and study, control of harvest with greater accuracy, and mechanization of farming methods. Smart agriculture utilizes micro-controllers, camera, sensors, actuators, and modules of connectivity to support agriculturalists to govern and control agricultural processes, distantly, by means of smart devices. The growing populace and the increasing demand for foodstuff have stimulated the usage of contemporary and smart expertise for agriculture.
Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Smart Agriculture/Farming Market" Report 2025.
Drivers and Restraints:
The growing mechanization of agricultural processes and incorporation of innovative machineries to upsurge the manufacture of foodstuff and enhance the quality of harvest give impetus to the market. The increasing necessity to observe livestock and decreasing usage of fertilizers and pesticides drives the implementation of smart agriculture.
Growing costs of manual labor combined with scarcity of manual labor in farms has amplified the demand for smart agriculture. The inadequate availability of land for farming, development in the global business of agriculture, increasing worries regarding environment, ever-changing emphasis in the direction of organic foodstuff, and worries about shortage of natural resources are additional features backing the development of the market. Incorporation of skills and subsidizations from governments have fast-tracked the acceptance of smart agriculture. Increasing demand from developing nations and technical progressions are the reasons likely to deliver many openings for the development during the approaching years.
However, greater primary investment limits the development of the smart agriculture market. Similarly, the absence of agriculturalists having technical understanding is likely to constrain the development of the global market during the subsequent years. Furthermore, the matters related to the data accumulation, data administration, and the absence of standardization in the smart farming market are the most important tasks that are being confronted by the important companies and expected to restrain the development of the market during the nearby future. However, the arrival of big data in agriculture farm and the combination of smartphone with software and hardware uses are expected to propose prospective development openings for the companies during the forthcoming years.
Classification:
The global smart agriculture/farming industry can be classified by Application, Component, and Region. By Application it can be classified as Smart Greenhouse, Horticulture, Irrigation System, Yield Monitoring, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Soil Monitoring, Precision Farming and others. By Component it can be classified as Services, Hardware and Software.
Regional Lookout:
By Region the global smart agriculture industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America headed the global market for smart agriculture and is expected to uphold the foremost place during the approaching a small number of years. The growing funds by the governments for research actions so as to decrease the human participation and improve the harvest income are expected to motivate the smart farming industry for North America during the close years. Europe is likely to grip the subsequent place. The credit goes to the great involvement by the U.K. In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a healthy development and produce possible development openings for the companies, during the nearby future, due to the growing involvement from China and India.
Companies:
The most important companies are presenting new-fangled advanced products in the market to satisfy the increasing demands from the customer. International companies are arriving in emerging states to increase their base of customer and build up existence in the market. Some of the important companies for smart agriculture/farming market are CropMetrics LLC (U.S.), Drone Deploy (U.S.), DeLaval International AB (Sweden), DICKEY-john Corporation (U.S.), and Farmers Edge, Inc. (Canada), among others. Additional notable companies are Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada), Agribotix LLC (U.S.), Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), CNH Industrial (UK), CLAAS (Germany), and CropZilla Software, Inc. (U.S.).
Browse 100 page research report with TOC on "Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-agriculture-farming-market
Market Segment:
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- Precision farming
- Livestock monitoring
- Smart greenhouse
- Others
- Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- Hardware
- Automation & control systems
- Drones
- Application control devices
- Guidance system
- GPS
- GIS
- Remote sensing
- Handheld
- Satellite sensing
- Driverless tractors
- Mobile devices
- VRT
- Map-based
- Sensor-based
- Wireless modules
- Bluetooth technology
- Wi-Fi technology
- Zigbee technology
- RF technology
- Milking robots
- Sensing devices
- Soil sensor
- Nutrient sensor
- Moisture sensor
- Temperature sensor
- Water sensors
- Climate sensors
- Others
- HVAC system
- LED grow light
- RFID tags & readers
- Software
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
- Services
- System integration & consulting
- Maintenance & support
- Managed services
- Data services
- Analytics services
- Farm operation services
- Assisted professional services
- Supply chain management services
- Climate information services
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- Precision farming application
- Yield monitoring
- On-farm
- Off-farm
- Field mapping
- Crop scouting
- Weather tracking & forecasting
- Irrigation management
- Inventory management
- Farm labor management
- Livestock monitoring application
- Milk harvesting
- Breeding management
- Feeding management
- Animal comfort management
- Others
- Smart greenhouse application
- Water & fertilizer management
- HVAC management
- Yield monitoring
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:
- Biostimulants Market
- Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market
- Gibberellins Market
- Wood Vinegar Market
About Million Insights:
Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.
Contact:
Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Million Insights
Phone: +1-408-610-2300
Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/
Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/