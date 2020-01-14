William Marshall Joins Firm As a Managing Director in London

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that William Marshall has joined the firm to spearhead its new European Equity Capital Markets Advisory practice.

Based in London, Mr. Marshall will advise both corporate and financial sponsor clients on equity capital markets transactions, including IPOs, capital raises, and sell-downs.

"The rapid growth we have seen in our Debt Capital Markets practice in Europe demonstrates that clients are increasingly looking for impartial advice on their capital raising activities. The addition of the equity capability with a highly regarded professional like William is the natural step in the evolution of our Capital Markets Group in the region as we strive to offer our clients a full suite of advisory services," said Gregg Newman, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group.

Mr. Marshall joins the firm from Rothschild, where he was a Managing Director in the Equity Advisory team. He joined Rothschild in 2010 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where his time was split between the equity syndicate desk and the UK Investment Banking team. Prior to this experience, he worked in equity or equity-linked capital markets roles at HSBC and Nomura, having previously qualified as a Chartered Accountant during his time at PwC.

"Houlihan Lokey's position as an independent, advisory-only investment bank, free from investor-client conflicts, combined with the unparalleled growth of its European Corporate Finance business, offers me an exciting opportunity to establish and grow a leading Equity Capital Markets Advisory platform. I look forward to working in partnership with colleagues in our sector and Financial Sponsor coverage teams, as well as our Debt Capital Markets team, to provide clients with bespoke advice on the full range of financing and exit options," said Mr. Marshall.

During his career, Mr. Marshall has worked on more than 80 transactions raising in excess of $70 billion for clients on 12 different stock exchanges.

"William has an outstanding reputation gained at the market leader in this field. He brings a wealth of experience and depth of knowledge that will be invaluable to our clients. His background at an independent advisory firm and his client-centric approach ensures that he will be an ideal fit with the culture at Houlihan Lokey," added Shaun Browne, Co-Head of UK Corporate Finance at Houlihan Lokey.

With more than 40 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, London, Madrid, Milan, and Sydney, Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. In fiscal year ended 2018, the group raised more than $12.5 billion of capital for corporate clients worldwide.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters. For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

