Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) or infections acquired in health-care settings are the most frequent adverse events in healthcare delivery worldwide. Hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide each year, leading to significant mortality and financial losses for healthcare systems.

Hand hygiene is the number one line of defense when it comes to controlling the spread of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) and infectious disease. CDC estimates approximately 1 in 31 hospital patients suffer HAI. Rising antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance makes it even more critical to identify and implement a solution to control the spread of infections within healthcare settings.

The current hand hygiene trend is to use alcohol-based hand solutions, as they are the most effective in most clinical scenarios. Research and clinical studies show that hand hygiene is effective when done right, and when monitored, the chances of it being done right also improve.

Though hand hygiene is a relatively simple process, it is one of the most difficult-to-teach skills and an area where compliance is very low. Technological adoption and data analysis are the answer. Monitoring devices and reminder systems that use RFID, Bluetooth, and infra-red badges are being widely used. However, adherence to hand hygiene protocol remains low.

In 2018, the hand hygiene solutions and devices market in the United States and the EU5 together generated a revenue of $1.53 billion. The study covers hand hygiene solutions and devices.

How will AI and digital trends drive the adoption of hospital hand hygiene and compliance monitoring solutions? What impact will these trends have on the healthcare industry?

What are the new business models, developments, and companies to watch out for?

Which are the regions showing increasing scope for the uptake of the integrated and smart hospital concept?

How will the key medical device manufacturers and technology companies in the hand hygiene segment become the most sought out in healthcare by 2023?

How will hand hygiene and compliance monitoring facilitate the roadmap to be followed and envisioned for the future and smart healthcare ecosystem?

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Scope

Market Segmentation

Understanding of Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Key Companies to Watch

3 Big Predictions

2. Introduction to Hand Hygiene and HAIs

Introduction to Hand Hygiene and HAIs

Market Overview

Hospital-acquired Infection Statistics

Impact of Hand Hygiene on HAI

WHO Guidelines for Hand Hygiene

Regulators for Hand Hygiene

3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Ecolab

3M

SC Johnson

Analyst Perspective on Deals and Partnerships

4. Hand Hygiene Solution Market

HH Solutions Market Drivers

HH Solutions Drivers Explained

HH Solutions Market Restraints

HH Solutions Restraints Explained

HH Solutions Market Overview

HH Solutions Market Engineering Measurements

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast Assumptions

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast Discussion

HH Solutions Market Share Analysis

5. Hand Hygiene Device Market

HH Devices Market Drivers

HH Devices Drivers Explained

HH Devices Market Restraints

HH Devices Restraints Explained

HH Devices Market Overview

HH Devices Market Engineering Measurements

HH Devices Forecast Assumptions

HH Devices Revenue Forecast

HH Devices Unit Shipment Forecast

HH Devices Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

HH Devices Market Share Analysis

6. Total Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market

Total HH Compliance Monitoring Unit Shipment Forecast

Total HH Compliance Monitoring Revenue Forecast

Total HH Compliance Monitoring Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Total HH Compliance Monitoring Revenue Forecast by Country

Total HH Compliance Monitoring Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. US Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market

US HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview

US HH Compliance Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast Assumptions

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast Discussion

HH Devices Revenue Forecast

HH Devices Unit Shipment Forecast

HH Devices Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

US HH Compliance Monitoring Market Author's Perspective

8. German Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market

German HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview

German HH Compliance Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast Assumptions

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast Discussion

HH Devices Revenue Forecast

HH Devices Unit Shipment Forecast

HH Devices Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

German HH Compliance Monitoring Market Author's Perspective

9. French Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market

French HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview

French HH Compliance Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast Assumptions

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast Discussion

HH Devices Revenue Forecast

HH Devices Unit Shipment Forecast

HH Devices Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

French HH Compliance Monitoring Market Author's Perspective

10. UK Hand Hygiene Market

UK HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview

UK HH Compliance Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast Assumptions

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast Discussion

HH Devices Revenue Forecast

HH Devices Unit Shipment Forecast

HH Devices Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

UK HH Compliance Monitoring Market Author's Perspective

11. Italian Hand Hygiene Market

Italian HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview

Italian HH Compliance Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast Assumptions

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast Discussion

HH Devices Revenue Forecast

HH Devices Unit Shipment Forecast

HH Devices Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Italian HH Compliance Monitoring Market Author's Perspective

12. Spanish Hand Hygiene Market

Spanish HH Compliance Monitoring Market Overview

Spanish HH Compliance Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast Assumptions

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast

HH Solutions Revenue Forecast Discussion

HH Devices Revenue Forecast

HH Devices Unit Shipment Forecast

HH Devices Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Spanish HH Compliance Monitoring Market Author's Perspective

13. Companies to Watch

Key Companies to Watch

HandinScan

SwipeSense

Clean Hands Safe Hands

SureWash

MediHandTrace

14. Future of the Hand Hygiene Industry

Key Future Trends

Hospital Procurement Trends

Role of National Campaigns, Influencers, and Decisions Makers for Hand Hygiene Compliance

Investment Trends in Start-Ups in the Hand Hygiene Sector

Future Trends with Compliance Monitoring Systems

15. Profiles of Top Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Market Participants

Centrak

Stanley Healthcare

BioVigil

GOJO Industries

Proventix

16. Growth Opportunities in Hand Hygiene Market

Growth Opportunity Artificial Intelligence/Training Devices

Growth Opportunity Gamification/Digital Platforms for Compliance Monitoring Devices

Growth Opportunity Promoting Overall Wellbeing

Growth Opportunity Big Data for Value-based Care

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

