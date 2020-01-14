Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial wireless automation market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial wireless automation market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 164-page research report with TOC on "Industrial Wireless Automation Market Analysis Report by Solution (Field instrument and Communication network), by End-users (Process industry and Discrete industry), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The rising use of machine-to-machine (M2M) services across industries and advent of 5G URLLC technology are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

M2M communications are gaining traction across the end-user industries for managing several facets of business due to its ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive accessibility at low cost. The deployment of M2M services is made possible through advances in wireless solutions. M2M communication reduces costs by minimizing equipment maintenance and downtime, improves customer service, and boosts revenue. Industries and government authorities across regions are supporting the technology due to such benefits associated with M2M services. This is encouraging new installations of wireless automation solutions in the industrial sector. Thus, the rising use of M2M services across industries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Wireless Automation Market Companies:

ABB

ABB is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, and Power Grids. The company offers WirelessHART instrumentation solutions.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Infrastructure Platforms, Applications, Security, Other Products, and Services. The company offers Cisco Connected Factory Wireless solutions.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company offers Wireless Sensors instruments, Wireless Plant Network Solutions, and Wireless Infrastructure.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers SmartLine Wireless Pressure Transmitter and OneWireless Network.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Architecture Software and Control Products Solutions. The company offers HART Communication Protocol and SMART SENSORS.

Industrial Wireless Automation End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Process industry

Discrete industry

Industrial Wireless Automation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

