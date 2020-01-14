MoSys, Inc.: MoSys Announces New Software Targeting Packet Classification Applications

Announcing Graph Memory Engine™ Running on Xilinx UltraScale+ with TCAM Compiler

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), a leader in semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, network and communications systems, today announced the first products in its Software Acceleration Product Line.

The Packet Classification Platform will make use of MoSys' innovative virtual accelerator, the Graph Memory Engine (GME), for performing embedded search and classification of packet headers as an alternative to TCAM functions. The platform includes the GME and software that compiles TCAM images into graphs for GME processing using a common API for portability. The GME is provided as a family of implementations ranging from a pure software version for maximum flexibility and capacity, RTL for use in a Xilinx FPGA for hardware performance, and a maximum performance RTL solution connected to a MoSys Programmable HyperSpeed Engine (PHE) with its 32 embedded RISC cores. The initial FPGA versions of the GME are compatible with Xilinx UltraScale+ and utilize a common RTL interface to facilitate platform portability.

The search performance on an UltraScale+ FPGA with MoSys PHE can result in up to 100x performance over software solutions running on host CPUs with DRAM, which are bottlenecked by random accesses of memory. The PHE version provides enough performance to support two 100G ethernet ports.

"Along with making acceleration available to a wider set of environments, MoSys enables the software designer to make use of hardware performance without developing firmware or RTL," noted Michael Miller, MoSys' chief technical officer. "Moreover, similar to the GME, the same approach can be applied to a wide variety of advanced embedded applications including key value pair databases, networking search functions, machine learning, computation and algorithm acceleration, all of which can run on different hardware platforms."

New platforms will be rolled out over the next few quarters to address other markets. Target applications include acceleration cards, 5G edge compute, aerospace and defense, advanced video, high-performance computing and other data-driven applications.

"We are delighted to see MoSys expanding its product strategy in this direction," noted Farhad Shafai, vice president, communications markets, Xilinx. "Our industry-leading FPGAs already have proven experience interfacing with MoSys' Bandwidth Engine serial-memory devices to accelerate networking and security applications. We look forward to collaborating with MoSys on its new platform to enable customers even higher, more scalable performance and flexibility using our advanced adaptable solutions."

MoSys is currently in discussions with early access customers and expects to formally release the products in the first quarter of 2020.

At the recent series of Xilinx Developer Forums, MoSys successfully demonstrated its packet classification and layer 2 forwarding capability targeted at FPGA-based SmartNIC, router, switching, security and cloud applications. The interactive demonstration featured a TCAM compiler, classifier and a Layer 2 forwarding database running on a MoSys PHE connected to a Xilinx VU9P UltraScale+ FPGA on a PCIe card plugged into a standard server box.

Links:

Packet Classification Platform

What is a Virtual Accelerator?

Webinar EETimes-MoSys Virtualized Acceleration: The MoSys Approach

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about MoSys, including, without limitation, its anticipated new software accelerator products and related product development efforts, and the performance and timing of availability of these new products. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer orders and product shipments, ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies, achieving necessary acceptance and adoption of our IC architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers, difficulties and delays in the development, production, testing and marketing of our ICs, reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks identified in MoSys' most recent reports on forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other reports that MoSys files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MoSys undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud networking, security, test and video systems. The company's solutions eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence for line cards and systems scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. Engineered and built for high-reliability carrier and enterprise applications, MoSys' Accelerator Engine IC product family is based on the company's patented high-performance, high-density random-access memory and its highly efficient, high speed GigaChip™ serial-interface technology, and incorporates powerful application accelerating in-memory compute functions. More information is available at: www.mosys.com.

Bandwidth Engine and MoSys are registered trademarks of MoSys, Inc. in the US and/or other countries. The MoSys logo and GigaChip are trademarks of MoSys, Inc. All other marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Julie DiBene

Director, Marketing Communications

MoSys, Inc.

+1 (408) 418-7594

jdibene@mosys.com

SOURCE: MoSys, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572781/MoSys-Announces-New-Software-Targeting-Packet-Classification-Applications