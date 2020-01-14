Utility Telecoms 2020 | 25 - 27 February 2020, Amsterdam

100+ leading utility telecom professionals will convene in Amsterdam to transform utility telecom departments and drive the migration to MPLS networks to maximise security, reliability and visibility of the grid

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent utility research carried out by Smart Grid Forums indicates that the pressure is on for European utilities to develop their roadmaps amidst the transition from TDM to PSN technologies. There is now real urgency for utilities to raise the profile of the telecoms department on the organisational agenda to more powerfully drive the migration to MPLS networks and maximise security, reliability and visibility. With a broad and diverse range of utility telecom tools and technologies already on the market, as well the testing of new solutions on the horizon, the time to make key technology procurement choices is now.

As the grid modernises, the design of utility telecom networks needs to be fully scrutinised and reconsidered, particularly within low voltage distribution networks. "The pace of progress has been slow within the utility telecom environment to date, with only a few utilities leading the way in the migration to MPLS networks" explains Marcella Cilia, Conference Producer at Smart Grid Forums, the organisers of Utility Telecoms 2020. "The initial difficulty lies in the selection process of the telecom technologies, but with this comes a bigger challenge around understanding the complexities of implementing and operating these new technologies to support existing internal utility services such as teleprotection and telecontrol. As a result, this year's programme has been created to address the strategic, application, implementation, and configuration issues that need to be considered before the MPLS transition is complete."

Utility Telecoms 2020 takes place 25 - 27 February 2020 in Amsterdam. Over 3 intensive conference days participants will get the opportunity to review the most advanced implementation case studies, participate in technology innovation panel discussions, problem solve during the end-user roundtable discussions, forge new relationships during the evening networking reception, and quiz tech experts through the exhibition area running alongside the conference.

Discussion topics include:

Telecom network refurbishment - establishing a robust framework to maximise lifecycles of legacy infrastructure whilst effectively integrating next generation IP-enabled technologies

- establishing a robust framework to maximise lifecycles of legacy infrastructure whilst effectively integrating next generation IP-enabled technologies System design - testing, configuring, and futureproofing systems and advanced utility telecom solutions to support the modernisation of the smart grid

- testing, configuring, and futureproofing systems and advanced utility telecom solutions to support the modernisation of the smart grid System architecture - engineering traffic flows to effectively manage high volumes of data across medium to low voltage distribution networks

- engineering traffic flows to effectively manage high volumes of data across medium to low voltage distribution networks Advanced G networks - fully leveraging 5G capabilities within wireless communication infrastructures to ensure ultra-low latency and guaranteed levels of redundancy

- fully leveraging 5G capabilities within wireless communication infrastructures to ensure ultra-low latency and guaranteed levels of redundancy Public carrier relationships - establishing greater trust between utilities and public telco providers to maintain high QoS and ensure utility needs are met

establishing greater trust between utilities and public telco providers to maintain high QoS and ensure utility needs are met Cybersecurity - fully protecting telecom networks through advanced prevention and detection systems in alignment with telecom network transformations

Speakers include:

Alberto Sendin , Telecommunications Project Manager - Iberdrola

, - Cyrille Gerard , Project Manager - EDF

, Bas Mulder , Senior Consultant OT - Stedin

, - Wolfgang Zeitler , Network Architect - Bayernwerk

, - Pal Josten , Lead IT Infrastructure - Eidsiva

, - Antonello Monti , Director of the Institute for automation of Complex Power Systems - E. ON Energy Research Centre - RWTH Aachen University

, - Tim Godfrey , Technical Director - EPRI

, - Dominique Verhulst , Global Energy Practice Leader - Nokia

, - Ullrich Feuchtinger , Product Manager - Siemens

, - Bas Kruimer , Business Director Intelligent Networks & Communication - DNV GL

, - Steven Blair , Lecturer - University of Strathclyde

With many more in the process of finalising the contributions.

Testimonials from past Smart Grid Forums events

"This conference provided an array of technically detailed presentations. Rather than being too generic and high level, the material presented facilitated much learning in a short time frame. There was also an excellent level or informal interaction amongst participants. A couple of days that were certainly well spent." - Cormac Long, IP Technical Consultant, ESB Ireland

"A great opportunity to access energy sector trends and increase knowledge and share experiences" - Sandra Monteirn, IT Specialist, TAESA

Once again Smart Grid Forums has presented a high-quality conference focused on one of the most important challenges for utilities. An excellent blend of conference sessions, exhibition and networking that enabled participants to have highly successful, driven, forward-looking and open discussions."- Aurelio Blanquet, Director for Networks Digital Platform, EDP Distribuição

"Lots of very technical presentations! Very interesting and diversified." - Christophe Bechet, Référént télécom et cybérsécurité, EDF

