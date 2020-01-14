Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 13-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 704.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 723.71p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 695.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 714.40p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---