Market Outlook

The process oil market in Europe has shown compelling growth in terms of revenue with a CAGR at 3.61% and 3.25% in terms of demand for the forecasted years 2019-2027.

The Europe process oil market is mainly fueled by growing vehicular production, the personal care industry, and rising demand for process oil in the textile industry. The UK is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the process oil market during the forecasted period. The country's market is primarily driven by motor vehicle production as the rubber process oil is used in the wide range of automobile products, such as rubber parts of cars, trucks, and motorcycles, to enhance the processing of rubber and rubber compounds. Hence, it contributes to the growth of the process oil market.

There is a huge demand for personal care and beauty products in Russia due to the surging aged women population in the country. Some major foreign manufacturers like L'Oreal, Oriflame, and Avon have set up their production plants in the country. Paraffinic process oil is one of the important ingredients that is used while making cosmetics products such as petroleum jelly, cold creams, and ointments. This oil is used for its odorless, colorless, and moisturization characteristics, which has resulted in creating a huge demand for process oil in the personal care industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Process Oil Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.2.5. Threat of Rivalry

2.3. Regulatory Outlook

2.4. Market Trends

2.5. Market Share Outlook

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Key Insight

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Increasing Demand for Process Oil in the Textile Industry

2.8.2. Growing Personal Care Industry

2.8.3. Rising Vehicular Production and Growing Automotive Sector

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Restrictions in the Usage of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah)

2.9.2. Emergence of Dry-Type Transformers

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Opportunities Presented By Adhering to the Usage of Low Polyaromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah) Oils

2.10.2. Mounting Exploration Activity of Hydrocarbons in Non-Opec Regions

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

2.11.2. Changing Crude Oil Prices

3. Process Oil Market Outlook By Type

3.1. Naphthenic Oil

3.2. Paraffin

3.3. Aromatic

3.4. Non-Carcinogenic

4. Process Oil Market Outlook By Application

4.1. Tire Rubber

4.2. Polymer

4.3. Personal Care

4.4. Textile

4.5. Other Applications

5. Process Oil Market Regional Outlook

5.1. Europe

5.1.1. Country Analysis

5.1.1.1. the United Kingdom

5.1.1.2. Italy

5.1.1.3. Germany

5.1.1.4. France

5.1.1.5. Spain

5.1.1.6. Russia

5.1.1.7. Rest of Europe

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Chevron Corporation

6.2. Gazprom

6.3. Gp Petroleums

6.4. Apar Industries Ltd.

6.5. Lanxess Process Oil

6.6. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

6.7. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

6.8. Hollyfrontier Refining Marketing Inc.

6.9. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

6.10. Ergon North South America

6.11. Total Sa

6.12. Petrochina Company Ltd.

6.13. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

6.14. Exxon Mobil Chemical Company

6.15. Petrobras

6.16. Repsol S.A.

6.17. Sasol

6.18. Iranol Company

6.19. Jx Nippon Oil Gas Exploration

6.20. Nynas Ab

6.21. Sunoco Lp

6.22. Lukoil

6.23. Orgkhim Biochemical Holding

6.24. Panama Petrochem Ltd.

6.25. Petronas Lubricants International

6.26. Rosneft

7. Research Methodology Scope

7.1. Research Scope Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation Analysis

