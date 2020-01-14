Neudata Hires Suen Ng as Americas MD, Opens NY Office

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an eye toward bolstering its client support services in the region, Neudata is pleased to announce that Suen Ng has joined the firm as Managing Director, Americas.

Suen joins Neudata from M Science, where she spent five years as a senior member of its sales team in the US and led growth in its international markets during her tenure. Prior to M Science, she spent eight years with CLSA as an analyst for the consumer and gaming sectors. Suen holds a degree in Actuarial Science from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Suen is based in Neudata's recently opened New York office and serves as a member of the company's senior executive team.

"By adding Suen to the Neudata team in New York, we can better serve our existing US and North American clients with more on-the-ground support, while identifying opportunities to grow our business in the US," said Rado Lipuš, Neudata's founder and CEO. "Suen brings with her a wealth of expertise on understanding alternative data use cases for fundamental growth drivers of companies that will prove extremely valuable for our team and we're excited to begin working together."

In 2019, Neudata hired 12 new staff members, doubling its employee count to 24. It also saw 100% user growth on its Scout platform. Over the next few months, Neudata has plans to hire additional staff in New York, London and China.

About Neudata

Founded in 2016 in London, Neudata works with investment management clients worldwide who manage more than $7tn in assets, helping them find, evaluate and select new data sources - or alternative data - that will advance their investment process. Neudata's service is delivered via its Scout "software as a service" platform and expert consultancy.

The company's New York-, London- and Asia-based analysts source and evaluate unique, granular and often hard-to-find information from over a thousand providers on a daily basis, enabling investors globally to make their best-informed decisions about what data to buy and how to use it.

Neudata works with all types of alternative data, from sentiment to social media, weather to web-tracking, and economic to environmental. Its data providers partners are based in dozens of countries and range from small entrepreneurial start-ups to multinational conglomerates.