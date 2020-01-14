The global bay leaf market size is poised to grow by USD 9.83 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 108-page research report with TOC on "Bay Leaf Market Analysis Report by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (Conventional bay leaf and Organic bay leaf) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by multiple applications of bay leaf. Also, the increasing popularity of organic bay leaf is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bay leaf market.

The demand for bay leaf is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to its varied applications in cooking, beauty and skin care, nutraceutical applications, and as an insect repellent. For instance, in the beauty and skin care application, bay leaf helps in cleansing and smoothening the skin. It also helps to reduce pigmentation and achieve an even skin tone. Bay leaf powder can be mixed with coconut oil and applied to the scalp, which helps to strengthen the hair follicles. Such widespread applications of bay leaf in different industries will drive the growth of the global bay leaf market during the forecast period.

Major Five Bay Leaf Companies:

Alpina Organic Co.

Alpina Organic Co. is engaged in the production of spices, herbs, and seasonings. The key offerings of the company include Bay Tree Leaf, Milled Bay Leaves, Milled Bay, Organic Bay Leaves, and others.

ANATOLI SPICES SA

ANATOLI SPICES SA operates through various segments, which include spice mills, spices in oil, professional products (salt mills), spices in tins, spices in glass jars, herbs in glass jars, and other. The key offering of the company is LAUREL (BAY LEAF).

McCormick Co. Inc.

McCormick Co. Inc. has business operations under two segments, namely consumer, and flavor solutions. The company offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and others to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. The key offering of the company is McCormick Bay Leaves.

Mother Organic

Mother Organic is engaged in the production of spices, herbs, rice and flour, pulses, pickles, and other. Under its spices category, the company offers mother organic aamchur powder, mother organic ajwain seed, mother organic black pepper powder, mother organic black pepper, and others. The key offering of the company in the bay leaf market is Mother Organic Bayleaf.

Pacific Spice Co. Inc.

Pacific Spice Co. Inc. offers basil, cloves, fennel seed, peppercorns, tarragon, chili pepper, citric acid, and others. The company's key offering is Bay Leaves.

Bay leaf Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Conventional bay leaf

Organic bay leaf

Bay leaf Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

