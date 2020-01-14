Educates professionals on managing climate change

The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) announced today that it is launching a new certificate in sustainability and climate risk (SCR), designed to help professionals understand and manage the potential economic and operational impacts of a changing climate on their organizations.

"As businesses start to recognize climate change as a financial risk, managers will increasingly need to add climate risk management to their skill sets not only those working in finance but also in disciplines such as supply chain management, operations and technology," said Jo Paisley, Co-President of the GARP Risk Institute.

The decision to launch the GARP SCRTM certificate was supported by a worldwide study of risk professionals that GARP recently conducted. Of the study's 943 respondents, 85% indicated they would need greater SCR knowledge in the future. Moreover, 82% of respondents expected their own organization's focus on SCR would increase in the long term.

The SCR certificate, the first truly global climate risk management program, will include modules on policy and regulation; green and sustainable finance; the science, effects and measurement of climate-related risks; scenario analysis; and emerging issues such as health effects and geopolitical impacts.

"We developed the SCR curriculum in consultation with leading climate experts, including industry practitioners, academics and regulators," said Bill May, Global Head of Certifications and Educational Programs at GARP. "We will regularly update our program to give business managers the best tools and credentials to succeed in this rapidly-evolving field."

The SCR certificate will be available online globally and will cost USD 650. Preparation time will vary, but it is estimated that candidates will need to spend approximately 100 to 130 hours reading material and preparing for the final three-hour exam, which will be offered during selected windows throughout the year. Candidates can take the multiple-choice test at designated Computer-Based Testing centers worldwide or, if they prefer, be remotely proctored from any computer with a high-speed internet connection.

Registration will begin June 1, 2020. Interested parties can sign up for more information at www.garp.org/scr.

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers role-based risk certification the Financial Risk Manager and Energy Risk Professional as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk certificate and on-going educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics and regulators.

Founded in 1996, governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, with offices in London, Washington, D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong. Find more information on garp.org or follow GARP on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

