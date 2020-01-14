Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects 14.73 g/t AuEq over 36.85 m at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional gold-silver drill results from the
2019 Phase I surface drilling program at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Four surface drill rigs were utilized for the 2019 Phase I program in the 21A, 21E and HW Zones to infill and upgrade areas of inferred resources to the indicated classification. Drill hole results reported in this release are from the 21A, 21E and HW Zones. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Phase I Eskay Creek Drilling Highlights:
- 10.14 g/t Au, 345 g/t Ag (14.73 g/t AuEq) over 36.85 m 21A (SK-19-170)
- 2.90 g/t Au, 278 g/t Ag (6.60 g/t AuEq) over 57.90 m 21A (SK-19-153)
- 4.14 g/t Au, 151 g/t Ag (6.15 g/t AuEq) over 61.50 m 21A (SK-19-151)
- 7.01 g/t Au, 114 g/t Ag (8.53 g/t AuEq) over 37.89 m 21A (SK-19-160)
- 4.09 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag (4.78 g/t AuEq) over 59.00 m 21A (SK-19-148)
- 6.34 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag (6.91 g/t AuEq) over 34.00 m 21A (SK-19-167)
- 8.33 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag (9.02 g/t AuEq) over 18.45 m 21A (SK-19-164)
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit are nulled to a value of zero.
21A Zone Continues to Demonstrate Increased Grades and Widths
2019 Phase I drilling within the 21A Zone continues to return both higher Au-Ag grades and thicknesses than expected. The newest infill hole SK-19-170 intersected 10.14 g/t Au, 345 g/t Ag (14.73 g/t AuEq) over 36.85 m (refer to attached section). This drill hole was originally designed to add confidence to the inferred resources; however, the intersection has established both higher grades and greater widths than the surrounding historical drill holes. For comparison, the nearest historical drill hole CA89-078 only intersected 7.16 g/t AuEq over 16.71 m.
It is also important to note that this high-grade mineralization occurs not only in the mudstone but also stratigraphically below the mudstone within intensely sheared, brecciated and hydrothermally altered rhyolites. This potentially indicates the uppermost expression of a previously unidentified synvolcanic feeder structure, which could lead to additional exploration targets.
"The ongoing 2019 Phase I drilling program has been and continues to be very successful in that the Company's drill intercepts continue to predictably validate the geometries and grades defined by the historical drilling", comments Paul Geddes, the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. "We are also quite encouraged by the improved mineralization widths and gold-silver grades as we infill and upgrade the inferred resources. The 2020 mandate to organically grow the current resource base at Eskay Creek will involve the allocation of approximately 30% of the current drill budget to exploratory step out drilling".
Current Status - Eskay Creek Drilling
Four ground-based drill rigs are currently on site at the Eskay Creek Project. The Company anticipates commencement of the ground based 2020 Phase I infill and exploration drilling program in February.
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the Eskay Creek mine. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,
Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Colin Russell, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.
Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2019 Phase I length weighted drill hole gold and silver composites:
HOLE-ID
FROM (m)
TO (m)
CORE LENGTH (m)
AU (g/t)
AG (g/t)
AUEQ (g/t)
SK-19-095
14.00
36.50
22.50
1.16
5
1.22
SK-19-096
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-097
1.91
5.30
3.39
6.67
14
6.86
SK-19-097
12.80
20.00
7.20
0.48
29
0.86
SK-19-100
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-101
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-110
26.00
43.80
17.80
1.92
30
2.32
SK-19-113
18.00
25.13
7.13
3.03
179
5.42
INCLUDING
18.00
18.67
0.67
7.74
175
10.07
SK-19-113
29.35
34.35
5.00
0.84
49
1.49
SK-19-113
|
38.13
50.00
11.87
2.84
26
3.19
SK-19-114
14.00
49.70
35.70
1.76
72
2.72
SK-19-114
53.00
61.95
8.95
0.93
17
1.15
SK-19-118
11.50
38.15
26.65
1.91
102
3.26
INCLUDING
18.40
19.25
0.85
4.52
807
15.28
AND
19.25
20.20
0.95
6.08
608
14.19
SK-19-118
47.03
52.00
4.97
0.72
18
0.95
SK-19-119
26.55
49.00
22.45
1.90
44
2.48
SK-19-127
42.46
47.86
5.40
1.49
164
3.68
SK-19-128
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-130
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-132
9.89
26.42
16.53
3.47
115
5.01
INCLUDING
15.57
17.00
|
1.43
7.71
292
11.60
AND
18.50
20.00
1.50
13.40
188
15.91
SK-19-133
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-134
0.00
5.50
5.50
1.75
11
1.90
SK-19-134
9.45
20.00
10.55
3.79
22
4.08
SK-19-135
20.00
30.56
10.56
4.21
308
8.32
INCLUDING
22.75
24.50
1.75
8.40
319
12.65
AND
24.50
26.00
1.50
13.30
420
18.90
SK-19-136
22.53
41.25
18.72
2.36
186
4.85
INCLUDING
22.53
24.42
1.89
1.04
1,010
14.51
SK-19-137
22.05
30.10
8.05
2.53
958
15.31
INCLUDING
22.05
24.00
1.95
2.43
600
10.43
AND
24.00
26.00
2.00
0.88
992
14.11
AND
26.00
28.00
2.00
1.06
1,550
21.73
AND
28.00
29.32
1.32
6.69
1,035
20.49
SK-19-138
1.60
14.55
12.95
2.03
65
2.90
INCLUDING
1.60
2.10
0.50
7.06
947
19.69
SK-19-138
22.08
39.00
16.92
1.06
38
1.57
SK-19-140
12.08
24.00
11.92
0.97
36
1.45
SK-19-141
13.10
22.50
9.40
1.94
96
3.22
INCLUDING
17.10
18.60
1.50
5.70
444
11.62
SK-19-142
8.80
27.32
18.52
2.74
168
4.98
INCLUDING
11.64
14.00
2.36
2.55
905
14.62
SK-19-143
38.00
42.61
4.61
3.75
49
4.40
INCLUDING
41.72
42.61
0.89
14.85
141
16.73
SK-19-144
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-145
25.15
40.75
15.60
1.69
49
2.35
SK-19-146
18.07
29.92
11.85
1.69
31
2.10
SK-19-147
56.50
127.50
71.00
1.55
87
2.70
INCLUDING
74.00
75.50
1.50
3.89
1,225
20.22
AND
90.50
91.25
0.75
1.51
917
13.74
SK-19-147
137.00
155.00
18.00
0.80
5
0.86
SK-19-147
161.00
166.50
5.50
0.74
5
0.80
SK-19-148
62.00
121.00
59.00
4.09
52
4.78
INCLUDING
63.50
65.00
1.50
22.60
26
22.95
AND
77.00
78.43
1.43
17.80
<5
17.80
AND
98.20
99.15
0.95
10.30
328
14.67
AND
101.25
102.00
0.75
11.65
44
12.24
AND
102.00
103.00
1.00
26.20
242
29.43
SK-19-148
135.50
153.00
17.50
1.04
8
1.14
SK-19-148
164.22
168.80
4.58
0.93
7
1.02
SK-19-148
189.80
195.20
5.40
0.67
10
0.80
SK-19-149
63.52
81.50
17.98
5.57
173
7.87
INCLUDING
63.52
65.00
1.48
12.25
19
12.50
AND
65.00
66.50
1.50
9.67
126
11.35
AND
72.00
73.50
1.50
1.77
831
12.85
AND
80.00
81.50
1.50
13.25
5
13.32
SK-19-149
85.65
104.00
18.35
1.86
27
2.22
SK-19-149
113.00
121.50
8.50
0.81
8
0.92
SK-19-149
127.50
143.00
15.50
1.44
6
1.52
SK-19-149
153.00
163.30
10.30
0.74
11
0.88
SK-19-149
180.50
186.46
5.96
0.98
9
1.09
SK-19-150
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-151
61.50
123.00
61.50
4.14
151
6.15
INCLUDING
72.00
73.50
1.50
25.60
99
26.92
AND
88.50
90.00
1.50
9.85
32
10.28
AND
96.00
97.50
1.50
9.44
677
18.47
AND
97.50
98.00
0.50
18.90
646
27.51
AND
98.00
99.00
1.00
5.12
421
10.73
AND
99.00
99.68
0.68
46.80
2,590
81.33
AND
99.68
101.00
1.32
9.28
728
18.99
AND
101.00
102.50
1.50
5.90
400
11.23
SK-19-151
136.60
162.00
25.40
1.67
17
1.90
SK-19-151
166.50
169.50
3.00
0.83
6
0.90
INCLUDING
173.50
174.50
1.00
24.50
97
25.79
SK-19-151
191.50
195.00
3.50
1.50
6
1.59
SK-19-152
56.75
97.00
40.25
2.15
91
3.36
INCLUDING
73.00
74.00
1.00
1.53
825
12.53
AND
74.00
74.63
0.63
1.44
739
11.29
SK-19-152
138.36
147.00
8.64
1.08
5
1.15
SK-19-152
176.50
182.35
5.85
0.72
10
0.85
SK-19-153
59.60
117.50
57.90
2.90
278
6.60
INCLUDING
66.00
67.50
1.50
5.90
318
10.14
AND
69.50
70.75
1.25
5.79
622
14.08
AND
70.75
72.13
1.38
7.96
734
17.75
AND
72.13
73.50
1.37
10.55
169
12.80
AND
73.50
74.50
1.00
3.91
862
15.40
AND
74.50
75.20
0.70
5.61
423
11.25
AND
81.00
82.50
1.50
9.52
442
15.41
AND
82.50
84.00
1.50
24.80
56
25.55
AND
96.80
98.15
1.35
0.75
837
11.91
AND
99.65
101.00
1.35
2.27
3,660
51.07
SK-19-153
127.00
131.50
4.50
1.04
6
1.12
SK-19-153
137.50
143.50
6.00
0.93
5
0.99
SK-19-153
191.18
197.50
6.32
0.69
6
0.77
SK-19-154
51.41
90.50
39.09
2.34
54
3.06
INCLUDING
52.25
53.70
1.45
17.85
<5
17.85
SK-19-154
134.50
142.00
7.50
0.82
5
0.88
SK-19-154
148.60
158.00
9.40
0.70
15
0.89
SK-19-154
163.55
171.70
8.15
1.29
11
1.44
SK-19-155
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-156
60.55
65.50
4.95
0.53
6
0.61
INCLUDING
57.75
58.57
0.82
18.40
474
24.72
SK-19-158
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-159
60.00
74.00
14.00
3.98
7
4.08
INCLUDING
64.50
65.30
0.80
20.30
19
20.55
SK-19-160
39.11
77.00
37.89
7.01
114
8.53
INCLUDING
44.00
45.00
1.00
14.05
<5
14.05
AND
45.00
46.00
1.00
28.40
14
28.59
AND
46.00
47.00
1.00
53.50
855
64.90
AND
47.00
47.50
0.50
42.60
200
45.27
AND
47.50
48.00
0.50
39.80
<5
39.80
AND
48.00
48.50
0.50
32.80
74
33.79
AND
48.50
49.00
0.50
41.70
193
44.27
AND
49.00
49.50
0.50
36.20
445
42.13
AND
49.50
50.00
0.50
31.50
521
38.45
AND
50.00
50.70
0.70
17.20
349
21.85
SK-19-161
46.00
65.10
19.10
7.95
25
8.28
INCLUDING
49.50
50.50
1.00
55.30
14
55.49
AND
50.50
51.50
1.00
11.35
5
11.42
AND
52.40
53.50
1.10
13.95
95
15.22
AND
53.50
54.50
1.00
26.40
209
29.19
SK-19-161
70.00
91.00
21.00
0.96
435
6.75
INCLUDING
74.00
75.00
1.00
1.12
897
13.08
AND
76.00
77.00
1.00
0.61
2,730
37.01
AND
77.00
78.00
1.00
0.36
2,020
27.29
AND
81.10
81.60
0.50
1.67
2,980
41.40
AND
82.50
83.56
1.06
3.69
960
16.49
SK-19-162
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-163
96.50
103.50
7.00
2.36
11
2.51
SK-19-164
81.47
89.50
8.03
1.68
11
1.83
SK-19-164
103.55
122.00
18.45
8.33
51
9.02
INCLUDING
105.50
106.63
1.13
10.35
<5
10.35
AND
106.63
107.25
0.62
26.40
<5
26.40
AND
107.25
107.75
0.50
26.90
<5
26.90
AND
107.75
109.00
1.25
18.65
<5
18.65
AND
109.00
110.00
1.00
14.75
<5
14.75
AND
114.00
115.00
1.00
12.30
20
12.57
AND
118.00
119.30
1.30
7.32
350
11.99
SK-19-165
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-166
103.00
117.50
14.50
2.43
51
3.11
INCLUDING
107.00
108.00
1.00
15.45
55
16.18
SK-19-167
82.00
116.00
34.00
6.34
42
6.91
INCLUDING
89.50
91.00
1.50
11.00
50
11.67
AND
91.00
92.00
1.00
26.30
77
27.33
AND
92.00
93.00
1.00
12.60
376
17.61
AND
94.50
96.00
1.50
11.65
53
12.36
AND
96.00
97.00
1.00
12.05
15
12.25
AND
97.00
98.00
1.00
14.50
30
14.90
AND
100.07
101.50
1.43
11.45
17
11.68
SK-19-168
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-169
106.65
114.50
7.85
1.33
78
2.37
INCLUDING
108.70
109.20
0.50
1.93
1,000
15.26
SK-19-170
92.00
128.85
36.85
10.14
345
14.73
INCLUDING
92.64
93.15
0.51
18.30
28
18.67
AND
93.15
93.65
0.50
18.00
15
18.20
AND
93.65
94.65
1.00
20.40
165
22.60
AND
95.15
95.65
0.50
22.70
3,560
70.17
AND
95.65
96.38
0.73
28.70
10
28.83
AND
100.40
102.00
1.60
6.83
246
10.11
AND
106.00
107.00
1.00
25.40
190
27.93
AND
107.00
108.00
1.00
19.05
215
21.92
AND
108.00
109.50
1.50
34.60
894
46.52
AND
109.50
111.00
1.50
22.00
1,030
35.73
AND
111.00
112.50
1.50
14.40
607
22.49
AND
112.50
114.00
1.50
4.64
525
11.64
AND
114.00
115.50
1.50
5.13
979
18.18
AND
115.50
117.00
1.50
6.55
673
15.52
AND
117.00
118.50
1.50
12.20
296
16.15
AND
118.50
119.54
1.04
14.50
898
26.47
AND
119.54
121.00
1.46
15.30
364
20.15
Gold Equivalent (AuEQ) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Length weighted AuEQ composites were constrained by geological considerations. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEQ composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEQ calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.
Table 2: Mine grid Phase I drill hole locations and orientations:
HOLE-ID
EASTING
NORTHING
ELEVATION
LENGTH (M)
AZIMUTH
DIP
SK-19-091
9910.0
9924.7
993.7
40.0
270.0
-80.0
SK-19-094
9885.7
9941.2
1008.0
45.0
269.3
-80.1
SK-19-095
9907.0
9942.0
989.0
46.0
270.4
-50.2
SK-19-097
9905.2
9960.0
992.6
50.0
269.8
-69.7
SK-19-110
10070.0
10374.0
973.0
53.0
87.7
-88.0
SK-19-113
10101.0
10406.0
984.0
61.0
93.1
-75.0
SK-19-114
10101.0
10406.0
984.0
70.0
120.0
-66.2
SK-19-118
10086.0
10462.0
966.0
61.0
107.3
-65.8
SK-19-119
10086.0
10462.0
966.0
52.0
158.3
-81.1
SK-19-127
10092.0
10492.0
957.0
50.0
329.4
-74.0
SK-19-131
10086.0
10527.0
941.0
40.0
88.1
-51.2
SK-19-132
9896.0
9998.0
994.0
30.0
90.0
-86.7
SK-19-134
9925.0
10852.2
874.6
20.0
330.6
-50.7
SK-19-135
9954.4
10841.0
887.3
42.5
251.0
-54.4
SK-19-136
9954.7
10837.4
886.5
47.0
284.7
-49.8
SK-19-137
9954.7
10840.5
883.3
44.0
295.4
-73.8
SK-19-138
9931.0
10870.3
875.2
39.0
83.5
-79.3
SK-19-139
9931.0
10869.0
873.9
32.0
274.1
-50.0
SK-19-140
9936.0
10781.1
896.9
47.0
338.7
-68.8
SK-19-141
9936.0
10777.8
897.6
47.0
172.7
-75.2
SK-19-142
9952.0
10788.9
893.6
35.0
297.5
-70.5
SK-19-143
9933.1
10746.2
911.1
44.0
117.2
-77.7
SK-19-145
9955.0
10761.6
903.7
50.0
296.6
-74.6
SK-19-146
9955.0
10761.3
902.0
47.0
286.7
-54.2
SK-19-147
9787.0
9874.0
1060.0
170.0
63.2
-67.8
SK-19-148
9787.0
9874.0
1060.0
212.0
82.4
-69.7
SK-19-149
9787.0
9874.0
1060.0
192.2
95.0
-68.0
SK-19-151
9813.0
9981.0
1041.7
197.0
76.2
-69.8
SK-19-152
9813.0
9981.0
1041.7
209.0
94.2
-65.2
SK-19-153
9813.0
9981.0
1041.7
201.0
97.2
-75.4
SK-19-154
9813.0
9981.0
1041.7
200.0
6.8
-68.2
SK-19-156
9765.3
9994.8
1040.3
86.0
204.1
-78.4
SK-19-157
9765.3
9994.8
1040.3
81.0
232.4
-65.1
SK-19-159
9877.9
10073.5
1025.8
80.0
146.3
-85.3
SK-19-160
9877.9
10073.7
1025.3
77.0
118.6
-57.9
SK-19-161
9877.9
10075.7
1026.1
95.0
92.3
-61.8
SK-19-163
9796.4
10027.7
1043.1
125.0
265.7
-89.8
SK-19-164
9871.3
10116.9
1031.0
122.0
155.1
-64.2
SK-19-166
9871.3
10116.9
1031.0
132.0
94.3
-58.5
SK-19-167
9807.3
10021.0
1039.8
116.0
84.6
-70.6
SK-19-169
9905.7
10160.8
1030.1
117.0
95.2
-49.6
SK-19-170
9881.3
10166.5
1030.7
137.0
105.0
-55.3
CONTACT:
Walt Coles Jr., President & CEO
Kelly Earle, Vice President Communications
Email: kearle@skeenaresources.com
Tel: (604) 684-8725
SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/572968/Skeena-Intersects-1473-gt-AuEq-over-3685-m-at-Eskay-Creek