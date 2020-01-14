Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects 14.73 g/t AuEq over 36.85 m at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional gold-silver drill results from the

2019 Phase I surface drilling program at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Four surface drill rigs were utilized for the 2019 Phase I program in the 21A, 21E and HW Zones to infill and upgrade areas of inferred resources to the indicated classification. Drill hole results reported in this release are from the 21A, 21E and HW Zones. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Phase I Eskay Creek Drilling Highlights:

10.14 g/t Au, 345 g/t Ag (14.73 g/t AuEq) over 36.85 m 21A (SK-19-170)

2.90 g/t Au, 278 g/t Ag (6.60 g/t AuEq) over 57.90 m 21A (SK-19-153)

4.14 g/t Au, 151 g/t Ag (6.15 g/t AuEq) over 61.50 m 21A (SK-19-151)

7.01 g/t Au, 114 g/t Ag (8.53 g/t AuEq) over 37.89 m 21A (SK-19-160)

4.09 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag (4.78 g/t AuEq) over 59.00 m 21A (SK-19-148)

6.34 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag (6.91 g/t AuEq) over 34.00 m 21A (SK-19-167)

8.33 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag (9.02 g/t AuEq) over 18.45 m 21A (SK-19-164)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit are nulled to a value of zero.

21A Zone Continues to Demonstrate Increased Grades and Widths

2019 Phase I drilling within the 21A Zone continues to return both higher Au-Ag grades and thicknesses than expected. The newest infill hole SK-19-170 intersected 10.14 g/t Au, 345 g/t Ag (14.73 g/t AuEq) over 36.85 m (refer to attached section). This drill hole was originally designed to add confidence to the inferred resources; however, the intersection has established both higher grades and greater widths than the surrounding historical drill holes. For comparison, the nearest historical drill hole CA89-078 only intersected 7.16 g/t AuEq over 16.71 m.

It is also important to note that this high-grade mineralization occurs not only in the mudstone but also stratigraphically below the mudstone within intensely sheared, brecciated and hydrothermally altered rhyolites. This potentially indicates the uppermost expression of a previously unidentified synvolcanic feeder structure, which could lead to additional exploration targets.

"The ongoing 2019 Phase I drilling program has been and continues to be very successful in that the Company's drill intercepts continue to predictably validate the geometries and grades defined by the historical drilling", comments Paul Geddes, the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. "We are also quite encouraged by the improved mineralization widths and gold-silver grades as we infill and upgrade the inferred resources. The 2020 mandate to organically grow the current resource base at Eskay Creek will involve the allocation of approximately 30% of the current drill budget to exploratory step out drilling".

Current Status - Eskay Creek Drilling

Four ground-based drill rigs are currently on site at the Eskay Creek Project. The Company anticipates commencement of the ground based 2020 Phase I infill and exploration drilling program in February.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the Eskay Creek mine. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Colin Russell, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2019 Phase I length weighted drill hole gold and silver composites:

HOLE-ID FROM (m) TO (m) CORE LENGTH (m) AU (g/t) AG (g/t) AUEQ (g/t) SK-19-095 14.00 36.50 22.50 1.16 5 1.22 SK-19-096 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-097 1.91 5.30 3.39 6.67 14 6.86 SK-19-097 12.80 20.00 7.20 0.48 29 0.86 SK-19-100 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-101 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-110 26.00 43.80 17.80 1.92 30 2.32 SK-19-113 18.00 25.13 7.13 3.03 179 5.42 INCLUDING 18.00 18.67 0.67 7.74 175 10.07 SK-19-113 29.35 34.35 5.00 0.84 49 1.49 SK-19-113 38.13 50.00 11.87 2.84 26 3.19 SK-19-114 14.00 49.70 35.70 1.76 72 2.72 SK-19-114 53.00 61.95 8.95 0.93 17 1.15 SK-19-118 11.50 38.15 26.65 1.91 102 3.26 INCLUDING 18.40 19.25 0.85 4.52 807 15.28 AND 19.25 20.20 0.95 6.08 608 14.19 SK-19-118 47.03 52.00 4.97 0.72 18 0.95 SK-19-119 26.55 49.00 22.45 1.90 44 2.48 SK-19-127 42.46 47.86 5.40 1.49 164 3.68 SK-19-128 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-130 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-132 9.89 26.42 16.53 3.47 115 5.01 INCLUDING 15.57 17.00 1.43 7.71 292 11.60 AND 18.50 20.00 1.50 13.40 188 15.91 SK-19-133 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-134 0.00 5.50 5.50 1.75 11 1.90 SK-19-134 9.45 20.00 10.55 3.79 22 4.08 SK-19-135 20.00 30.56 10.56 4.21 308 8.32 INCLUDING 22.75 24.50 1.75 8.40 319 12.65 AND 24.50 26.00 1.50 13.30 420 18.90 SK-19-136 22.53 41.25 18.72 2.36 186 4.85 INCLUDING 22.53 24.42 1.89 1.04 1,010 14.51 SK-19-137 22.05 30.10 8.05 2.53 958 15.31 INCLUDING 22.05 24.00 1.95 2.43 600 10.43 AND 24.00 26.00 2.00 0.88 992 14.11 AND 26.00 28.00 2.00 1.06 1,550 21.73 AND 28.00 29.32 1.32 6.69 1,035 20.49 SK-19-138 1.60 14.55 12.95 2.03 65 2.90 INCLUDING 1.60 2.10 0.50 7.06 947 19.69 SK-19-138 22.08 39.00 16.92 1.06 38 1.57 SK-19-140 12.08 24.00 11.92 0.97 36 1.45 SK-19-141 13.10 22.50 9.40 1.94 96 3.22 INCLUDING 17.10 18.60 1.50 5.70 444 11.62 SK-19-142 8.80 27.32 18.52 2.74 168 4.98 INCLUDING 11.64 14.00 2.36 2.55 905 14.62 SK-19-143 38.00 42.61 4.61 3.75 49 4.40 INCLUDING 41.72 42.61 0.89 14.85 141 16.73 SK-19-144 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-145 25.15 40.75 15.60 1.69 49 2.35 SK-19-146 18.07 29.92 11.85 1.69 31 2.10 SK-19-147 56.50 127.50 71.00 1.55 87 2.70 INCLUDING 74.00 75.50 1.50 3.89 1,225 20.22 AND 90.50 91.25 0.75 1.51 917 13.74 SK-19-147 137.00 155.00 18.00 0.80 5 0.86 SK-19-147 161.00 166.50 5.50 0.74 5 0.80 SK-19-148 62.00 121.00 59.00 4.09 52 4.78 INCLUDING 63.50 65.00 1.50 22.60 26 22.95 AND 77.00 78.43 1.43 17.80 <5 17.80 AND 98.20 99.15 0.95 10.30 328 14.67 AND 101.25 102.00 0.75 11.65 44 12.24 AND 102.00 103.00 1.00 26.20 242 29.43 SK-19-148 135.50 153.00 17.50 1.04 8 1.14 SK-19-148 164.22 168.80 4.58 0.93 7 1.02 SK-19-148 189.80 195.20 5.40 0.67 10 0.80 SK-19-149 63.52 81.50 17.98 5.57 173 7.87 INCLUDING 63.52 65.00 1.48 12.25 19 12.50 AND 65.00 66.50 1.50 9.67 126 11.35 AND 72.00 73.50 1.50 1.77 831 12.85 AND 80.00 81.50 1.50 13.25 5 13.32 SK-19-149 85.65 104.00 18.35 1.86 27 2.22 SK-19-149 113.00 121.50 8.50 0.81 8 0.92 SK-19-149 127.50 143.00 15.50 1.44 6 1.52 SK-19-149 153.00 163.30 10.30 0.74 11 0.88 SK-19-149 180.50 186.46 5.96 0.98 9 1.09 SK-19-150 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-151 61.50 123.00 61.50 4.14 151 6.15 INCLUDING 72.00 73.50 1.50 25.60 99 26.92 AND 88.50 90.00 1.50 9.85 32 10.28 AND 96.00 97.50 1.50 9.44 677 18.47 AND 97.50 98.00 0.50 18.90 646 27.51 AND 98.00 99.00 1.00 5.12 421 10.73 AND 99.00 99.68 0.68 46.80 2,590 81.33 AND 99.68 101.00 1.32 9.28 728 18.99 AND 101.00 102.50 1.50 5.90 400 11.23 SK-19-151 136.60 162.00 25.40 1.67 17 1.90 SK-19-151 166.50 169.50 3.00 0.83 6 0.90 INCLUDING 173.50 174.50 1.00 24.50 97 25.79 SK-19-151 191.50 195.00 3.50 1.50 6 1.59 SK-19-152 56.75 97.00 40.25 2.15 91 3.36 INCLUDING 73.00 74.00 1.00 1.53 825 12.53 AND 74.00 74.63 0.63 1.44 739 11.29 SK-19-152 138.36 147.00 8.64 1.08 5 1.15 SK-19-152 176.50 182.35 5.85 0.72 10 0.85 SK-19-153 59.60 117.50 57.90 2.90 278 6.60 INCLUDING 66.00 67.50 1.50 5.90 318 10.14 AND 69.50 70.75 1.25 5.79 622 14.08 AND 70.75 72.13 1.38 7.96 734 17.75 AND 72.13 73.50 1.37 10.55 169 12.80 AND 73.50 74.50 1.00 3.91 862 15.40 AND 74.50 75.20 0.70 5.61 423 11.25 AND 81.00 82.50 1.50 9.52 442 15.41 AND 82.50 84.00 1.50 24.80 56 25.55 AND 96.80 98.15 1.35 0.75 837 11.91 AND 99.65 101.00 1.35 2.27 3,660 51.07 SK-19-153 127.00 131.50 4.50 1.04 6 1.12 SK-19-153 137.50 143.50 6.00 0.93 5 0.99 SK-19-153 191.18 197.50 6.32 0.69 6 0.77 SK-19-154 51.41 90.50 39.09 2.34 54 3.06 INCLUDING 52.25 53.70 1.45 17.85 <5 17.85 SK-19-154 134.50 142.00 7.50 0.82 5 0.88 SK-19-154 148.60 158.00 9.40 0.70 15 0.89 SK-19-154 163.55 171.70 8.15 1.29 11 1.44 SK-19-155 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-156 60.55 65.50 4.95 0.53 6 0.61 INCLUDING 57.75 58.57 0.82 18.40 474 24.72 SK-19-158 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-159 60.00 74.00 14.00 3.98 7 4.08 INCLUDING 64.50 65.30 0.80 20.30 19 20.55 SK-19-160 39.11 77.00 37.89 7.01 114 8.53 INCLUDING 44.00 45.00 1.00 14.05 <5 14.05 AND 45.00 46.00 1.00 28.40 14 28.59 AND 46.00 47.00 1.00 53.50 855 64.90 AND 47.00 47.50 0.50 42.60 200 45.27 AND 47.50 48.00 0.50 39.80 <5 39.80 AND 48.00 48.50 0.50 32.80 74 33.79 AND 48.50 49.00 0.50 41.70 193 44.27 AND 49.00 49.50 0.50 36.20 445 42.13 AND 49.50 50.00 0.50 31.50 521 38.45 AND 50.00 50.70 0.70 17.20 349 21.85 SK-19-161 46.00 65.10 19.10 7.95 25 8.28 INCLUDING 49.50 50.50 1.00 55.30 14 55.49 AND 50.50 51.50 1.00 11.35 5 11.42 AND 52.40 53.50 1.10 13.95 95 15.22 AND 53.50 54.50 1.00 26.40 209 29.19 SK-19-161 70.00 91.00 21.00 0.96 435 6.75 INCLUDING 74.00 75.00 1.00 1.12 897 13.08 AND 76.00 77.00 1.00 0.61 2,730 37.01 AND 77.00 78.00 1.00 0.36 2,020 27.29 AND 81.10 81.60 0.50 1.67 2,980 41.40 AND 82.50 83.56 1.06 3.69 960 16.49 SK-19-162 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-163 96.50 103.50 7.00 2.36 11 2.51 SK-19-164 81.47 89.50 8.03 1.68 11 1.83 SK-19-164 103.55 122.00 18.45 8.33 51 9.02 INCLUDING 105.50 106.63 1.13 10.35 <5 10.35 AND 106.63 107.25 0.62 26.40 <5 26.40 AND 107.25 107.75 0.50 26.90 <5 26.90 AND 107.75 109.00 1.25 18.65 <5 18.65 AND 109.00 110.00 1.00 14.75 <5 14.75 AND 114.00 115.00 1.00 12.30 20 12.57 AND 118.00 119.30 1.30 7.32 350 11.99 SK-19-165 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-166 103.00 117.50 14.50 2.43 51 3.11 INCLUDING 107.00 108.00 1.00 15.45 55 16.18 SK-19-167 82.00 116.00 34.00 6.34 42 6.91 INCLUDING 89.50 91.00 1.50 11.00 50 11.67 AND 91.00 92.00 1.00 26.30 77 27.33 AND 92.00 93.00 1.00 12.60 376 17.61 AND 94.50 96.00 1.50 11.65 53 12.36 AND 96.00 97.00 1.00 12.05 15 12.25 AND 97.00 98.00 1.00 14.50 30 14.90 AND 100.07 101.50 1.43 11.45 17 11.68 SK-19-168 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-169 106.65 114.50 7.85 1.33 78 2.37 INCLUDING 108.70 109.20 0.50 1.93 1,000 15.26 SK-19-170 92.00 128.85 36.85 10.14 345 14.73 INCLUDING 92.64 93.15 0.51 18.30 28 18.67 AND 93.15 93.65 0.50 18.00 15 18.20 AND 93.65 94.65 1.00 20.40 165 22.60 AND 95.15 95.65 0.50 22.70 3,560 70.17 AND 95.65 96.38 0.73 28.70 10 28.83 AND 100.40 102.00 1.60 6.83 246 10.11 AND 106.00 107.00 1.00 25.40 190 27.93 AND 107.00 108.00 1.00 19.05 215 21.92 AND 108.00 109.50 1.50 34.60 894 46.52 AND 109.50 111.00 1.50 22.00 1,030 35.73 AND 111.00 112.50 1.50 14.40 607 22.49 AND 112.50 114.00 1.50 4.64 525 11.64 AND 114.00 115.50 1.50 5.13 979 18.18 AND 115.50 117.00 1.50 6.55 673 15.52 AND 117.00 118.50 1.50 12.20 296 16.15 AND 118.50 119.54 1.04 14.50 898 26.47 AND 119.54 121.00 1.46 15.30 364 20.15

Gold Equivalent (AuEQ) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Length weighted AuEQ composites were constrained by geological considerations. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEQ composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEQ calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 2: Mine grid Phase I drill hole locations and orientations: