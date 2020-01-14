Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Resources - Gord Morrison Appointed to the Board of Directors

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is very pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Gord Morrison to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Morrison brings both a very successful career of mineral discovery to Northern Superior in addition to his deep and varied experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry.

Mr. Morrison has almost 50 years of experience in the mining industry, covering all aspects of geoscience applications across all mining methods from a wide range of underground methods to large scale open pit operations, as well as being part of very successful exploration groups. Across his career and as a leader of a variety of exploration teams, Mr. Morrison has been an integral part of the discovery of 13 major polymetallic and precious metal deposits, 6 of which are producing mines, and 4 are in the feasibility stage.

Mr. Morrison's extensive exploration and mining experience at Inco Limited, (Senior Geologist, Head Sudbury Exploration Group, member INCO global exploration group), FNX Mining (VP Exploration), Quadra FNX and KGHM International (Chief Technology Officer- geoscience and other technical mine advancement- North American/ South American mines), and most recently with TMAC Resources (President), have made him a well-rounded geoscientist with global experience in the exploration for precious and base metals.

Mr. Morrison's ability to collaborate and work within a team of geologists spanning various levels of experience promotes an atmosphere of success. His ability to listen to the team, look at the rocks, and integrate a variety of geological, geochemical, and geophysical information makes him one of the leading explorers in the industry today.

Mr. Morrison holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Queen's University.

Mr. Morrison states: "I am familiar, from the outside, with the Northern Superior's properties, having been a significant shareholder for many years. Now, as a director, I can more directly interact with the Northern Superior team to unlock the outstanding economic potential within each of the properties."

Mr. Morrison is the second recent addition to the Company's Board of Directors, with Mr. Michael Gentile, CFA, having joined the Board at the end of 2019 (see press release, Northern Superior Resources, December 30, 2019).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of the Company states: "The addition of Mr. Morrison to the Board of Directors adds an important dimension of exploration coupled with discovery to the Northern Superior team. In addition, Mr. Morrison's long and successful engagement with the mineral exploration industry provides a broad knowledge of, insight about, and network with the associated exploration and mining financial and corporate world.

Dr. Morris further states: "This reconstituted Board of Directors puts Northern Superior in an enviable position to unlock the tremendous value associated with the Companies mineral assets. I look forward to working with the Board to achieve that end."

John Kiernan, P.Eng, Assumes Advisory Role

To accommodate Mr. Morrison, Mr. Kiernan has graciously stepped down from the Board of Directors. Northern Superior is very fortunate that Mr. Kiernan will continue with the Company in an advisory role. Northern Superior thanks Mr. Kiernan for his hard work, dedication and his many contributions to the Board over the last three years and looks forward to his continued engagement and advice going forward during this very important and exciting period of Northern Superior's history.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and Wapistan properties in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

