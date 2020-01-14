Interface Biologics Inc.: Interface Biologics Announces Spinout, Ripple Therapeutics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Following the sale of its surface modification business to Evonik (EVR:ETK), Interface Biologics Inc. ("IBI"), is pleased to announce the launch of Ripple Therapeutics Corporation ("Ripple"), a privately held, clinical stage developer of novel drugs.

The Ripple Epidel technology is founded on a discovery that drugs can be engineered into controlled release Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Coatings without the use of polymers or excipients. The proprietary prodrugs are new chemical entities (NCEs) that have unique properties that allow them to be processed into standalone drug delivery implants (e.g. intravitreal implants and micro/nanoparticles) or as coatings on medical devices. The implants and coatings undergo surface erosion to give zero order drug release profiles and are highly engineerable (e.g. different forms, shapes, and sizes) to tailor drug dose and duration for the specific indication of interest. The flexibility in molecular design results in drug doses that are within the therapeutic window, delivering the right amount of drug for the right amount of time. This has the potential to improve patient safety and clinical outcomes.

Ripple's lead product, IBE-814 IVT, is a fully degradable intravitreal dexamethasone prodrug implant that targets diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. IBE-814 is designed to deliver a low, consistent, efficacious dose for six to nine months which is significantly longer than the leading commercial product. With ~1/10th the drug loading, there is also the potential of reducing the steroid-related adverse events that affect the current commercial products. The FDA has confirmed an abbreviated regulatory path via 505(b)(2) and the company is planning to initiate its Phase II clinical trial in Australia in the second half of 2020.

"Following the successful sale of our surface modification business to Evonik, we felt that the best way to capitalize on our Epidel technology was to create a new company - Ripple Therapeutics - in order to facilitate incremental investment," stated Tom Reeves, President & CEO of Interface Biologics and Ripple Therapeutics. "IBI will continue to focus on its licensing agreement with Fresenius Medical Care and to develop its drug coated balloon program using the Kinesyx platform. The majority of former IBI management and employees will transition to Ripple Therapeutics. Ripple's initial focus is in ophthalmology, but this technology platform has wide ranging capabilities for sustained local drug delivery across a variety of drug classes and therapeutic areas. We are actively pursuing a $25M Series A financing which will allow us to take our lead product, IBE-814 IVT, through a Phase II clinical trial as well as to continue to develop the technology platform and other product applications."

About Interface Biologics:

Interface Biologics (IBI) is an early commercial stage privately held company that develops innovative materials for Medtech applications. IBI surface modification additives are used in FDA-approved medical devices and are clinically proven to reduce infection and thrombus-related complications. www.interfacebiologics.com

About Ripple Therapeutics:

