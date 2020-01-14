Global market research company Euromonitor International released the "Top 10 Global Consumer Trends 2020" report. The new report identifies the most influential trends shaping consumer behavior, shopping habits and purchasing decisions this year.

According to Euromonitor International, the top 10 global consumer trends in 2020 are:

Beyond Human : Embracing artificial intelligence for automation and convenience.

: Embracing artificial intelligence for automation and convenience. Catch Me in Seconds : Seeking quick, concise and multisensory content for instant gratification.

: Seeking quick, concise and multisensory content for instant gratification. Frictionless Mobility : Choosing transportation methods based on individual preferences for a seamless travel journey.

: Choosing transportation methods based on individual preferences for a seamless travel journey. Inclusive for All : Focusing on diversity and accessibility for everyone.

: Focusing on diversity and accessibility for everyone. Minding Myself : Prioritizing mental health and searching for products positioned to address specific well-being needs.

: Prioritizing mental health and searching for products positioned to address specific well-being needs. Multifunctional Homes : Doing everything from the comfort of home.

: Doing everything from the comfort of home. Private Personalization : Balancing the desire for optimized experiences with concerns about sharing personal data.

: Balancing the desire for optimized experiences with concerns about sharing personal data. Proudly Local, Going Global : Valuing home culture and products tailored to local tastes and preferences.

: Valuing home culture and products tailored to local tastes and preferences. Reuse Revolutionaries : Finding alternatives to single-use products to reduce environmental footprint and waste.

: Finding alternatives to single-use products to reduce environmental footprint and waste. We Want Clean Air Everywhere: Advocating for clean cities and a carbon-free world.

"Convenience and personal control are the core themes connecting these trends in 2020," says Gina Westbrook, director of consumer trends at Euromonitor International. "Consumers are putting themselves first as they look for ways to simplify their lives."

Download Euromonitor International's free report to discover the 10 trends that will influence consumer values and business strategies in 2020.

