PearlMountain Releases Update to FlexClip Featuring Highly Improved Video Creation Capabilities

Creating professional quality videos is now within nearly everyone's reach, thanks to FlexClip 1.3.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / PearlMountain announced today the exciting release of an all-new version of its easy online video maker, FlexClip 1.3. Significant new features of the new release include an improved user experience, animated text styles, over 100 video templates, transitions, and high-quality photo animations.

The new FlexClip launch brings a faster and safer experience to users. It features a significantly enhanced interface and many performance optimizations over the previous version.

"Our effort towards performance optimization of FlexClip has resulted in a 20% decrease in loading time, a 40% decrease in memory usage, and a 25% increase in output speed over what it was before," commented Lin Xiao, Founder and CEO of PearlMountain. "Meanwhile, we have adopted native processing technology to ensure privacy security. This means users' content is processed in the browser without being uploaded or stored to our server."

FlexClip users can now create and edit their videos on a reliable, private, and fast platform.

Another new powerful capability of this release is that users can create attractive videos with a range of pre-set dynamic text styles such as widgets, overlays, logos, intros, outros, and many others, all of which are perfectly organized with beautiful colors, fonts, and animated effects. This brings the benefit of a much easier video creation and editing experience.

FlexClip also released hundreds of customizable video templates in various categories from social media stories and ads, business and marketing promos to the wedding, birthday, and other fun personal videos - all providing creative ideas that greatly simplify users' experience.

Aside from pre-built templates, FlexClip offers many transition effects, including Zoom, Wipe, Fade, Blur, Morph, Cross Dissolve, and more. There have also been some photo animations along the way making the platform even more powerful. Users have the capability to apply any effect to produce attention-grabbing work.

"We have being focused on building a more accessible service that anticipates the needs of users to create and communicate with videos, whether it is for commercial, entertainment, or everything in between," said Lin Xiao.

FlexClip's new features bring tremendous usability, professionalism, and ease to its users of any level.

