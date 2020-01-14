Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its ongoing, fully-funded +100,000-metre drill program which began in 2019 has now re-commenced. A total of approximately 70,000 metres is expected to be drilled throughout 2020. A minimum of ten drills are either at property sites or are in transition to various properties. This extensive drill program will continue to focus on enhancing the confidence of the Company's advanced-stage deposits while drilling will also be initiated on other high-grade copper deposits that are within trucking distance to the Company's fully functional leased mill and tailings complex.

Rockcliff's President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: "All samples from our 2019 drill program have now been submitted for assay, and will be released as soon as they are available. The 2020 program is important from two aspects. The primary focus will be to continue growing the confidence in our deposits at Rail and Tower, and progress the JV talks with Hudbay on Talbot. In addition, this year we will take the opportunity to begin some preliminary exploration on some promising projects at Copperman, Freebeth and Pen to begin to grow our pipeline beyond our primary three front runners referred to above."

2020 Drill Program

The 2020 drill program is designed as a multi-focused program.

Advanced-Stage Drilling:

Approximately 20,000-30,000 metres of drilling are planned to strengthen the confidence on the existing, 100% owned Tower and Rail advanced-stage deposits. This drilling will be included in the new NI 43-101 Resource Estimates planned to be completed in Q1 of 2020. Additional drilling outside of the known deposits is also anticipated where high-priority geophysical anomalies along strike of the deposits exist. Drilling at the Talbot deposit, at which the Company recently completed all required work expenditures to earn a 51% interest (subject to Hudbay's review), is planned in 2020 once the joint venture agreement with Hudbay is finalized.

Exploration Drilling:

Approximately 30,000-40,000 metres of exploration drilling will focus on several properties, including the Bur, Copperman, Pen, and Freebeth properties where known historical deposits and copper-bearing zones exist. The main purpose of this program is to advance our geological knowledge of each deposit, advance and grow the known mineralization and to make copper discoveries. Of importance is the fact that all properties to be drill tested are within trucking distance to the Company's fully functional leased mill and tailings facility.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company and near-term copper producer, with a fully functional +1,000 tpd leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt.

