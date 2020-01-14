Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to provide a further update on its dual gene therapy research program (the "Dual Gene Therapy Program"), an important and fundamental aspect of which involves the design, synthesis and screening of small interfering RNA ("siRNA") constructs in downregulating the gene of interest that the Company is targeting in connection with its research on curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

PreveCeutical previously announced that the Company has successfully completed the design and synthesis of a panel of Smart-siRNAs and that upon screening of these Smart-siRNA constructs, their gene silencing (potency) was found to be retained and furthermore comparable to the native siRNA constructs (see news release dated September 23, 2019). This was an important development, confirming that the proprietary chemistry applied during the development of the Smart-siRNAs did not compromise the efficacy and specificity of the panel of siRNA constructs.

PreveCeutical is pleased to confirm that a further, potent novel siRNA construct has been added to the panel. This construct has been engineered into a Smart-siRNA form and its screening is anticipated to be completed in the near future. If successful, the screening of this new Smart-siRNA construct would bring to a close one aspect of the current phase of the Dual Gene Therapy Program aimed at identifying novel Smart-siRNA sequences for the Company's target gene of interest in type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The Smart-siRNA constructs have been designed with the final phase of the Dual Gene Therapy Program in mind, where the construct's biostability will be essential for assessment in preclinical (mice) models of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

PreveCeutical's President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar stated, "According to two of the pharmacuetical industry's top analysts, Paul Verdin and Lisa Urquhart of Evalute Ltd, cell and gene therapy is at one of its most exciting phases of growth and has gained momentum with recent deal making, product sales and interest in the BioPharma sector. With the progress that PreveCeutical has made with its Dual Gene Therapy Program, I believe that PreveCeutical could attract offers from companies in the BioPharma sector for future collaborations and partnerships." (See August 2, 2019 editorial by Paul Verdin and Lisa Urquhart in "BioPharma Dealmakers" found at https://biopharmadealmakers.nature.com.)

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

