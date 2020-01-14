Shearwater Health Appoints New CEO to Address Nursing Shortage, Adds Strategic Investor

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / The global shortage of nurses and other clinicians continues to pressure healthcare organizations in need of clinical talent. In the United States, the Department of Labor has warned of the nursing shortage for years. On a global level, the nursing shortage has become so important that the World Health Organization (WHO) has named 2020 the year of the nurse and midwife in order to focus awareness on the vital role nurses play worldwide.

Shearwater Health works with some of the largest health systems and health plans in the U.S. to expand the size and impact of their nursing teams. In a climate that makes it tough to retain nurses, Shearwater has hired and retained over 3,000 global clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day.

Dedicated teams of nurses and other clinicians work remotely from three Shearwater operation centers in the Philippines as well as onsite at hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the U.S. Bedside nurses working onsite come from countries all over the world including the Philippines, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, and India.

To support Shearwater's rapid growth and ensure it meets client demand, Tom Kendrot has been promoted to CEO. Former CEO, David Bartholomew, will continue his involvement in the Company through his role as Executive Chairman. Kendrot formerly served as President & COO and has helped lead Shearwater to its current success since being hired in 2012.

"I am honored to lead Shearwater Health. Nurses and other clinicians are essential to the healthcare industry. Even with many exciting advancements in automation technology, we can never replace the value of human clinical intervention to create the best patient experience," says Kendrot. "Our clients see the value of clinical expertise, ranging from bedside to coaching to administrative clinical duties, as crucial to driving quality patient outcomes. Shearwater is uniquely positioned to provide that expertise remotely and onsite with clients."

"We are delighted to have Tom as CEO," said Oliver Moses, Managing Partner of WindRose Health Investors. "Tom is the right person to lead this company, as he has provided outstanding leadership in multiple roles over the last eight years. We are excited to see him continue the growth of the company."

Along with Kendrot taking the helm, the Company welcomed a strategic investment from Nashville-based Heritage Group at the end of 2019. Heritage Group's extensive experience and deep healthcare relationships will provide tremendous support to the company as it further solidifies its position as a leading provider of global outsourced clinical solutions to U.S. healthcare organizations.

"Shearwater provides a valuable source of relief from the nursing shortage for organizations across the healthcare ecosystem, and we are eager to help accelerate growth for the company," says Heritage Group Principal, Graham Hunter, who will join Shearwater's board.

Because Shearwater is involved with nurses in many different countries, it sees an opportunity to promote the nursing profession internationally to advance its mission of improving healthcare outcomes globally. "Our presence in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean, along with the relationships we have with nurses and nursing leaders internationally, puts us at the center of global nursing," says Kendrot. "We are committed to capitalizing on our access and experience to help sustain the nursing profession in its tireless efforts to serve patients everywhere."

This is seen in Shearwater's partnerships with Asian Hospital in Manila, Philippines, investments in the National Nurses Association of Kenya, the faculty of the University of Nairobi School of nursing, and the city of Kingston, Jamaica, along with ongoing support of organizations like Project C.U.R.E.

With its expertise in providing nursing and other clinical programs from the Philippines and the U.S. and its growing impact on nursing around the world, Shearwater deepens its commitment to helping organizations utilize the nursing resources it needs to effectively care for patients in 2020 and the years to come.

