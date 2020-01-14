Researchers at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory have grown aluminum indium phosphide and aluminum gallium indium phosphide semiconductor materials with a new hydride vapor phase epitaxy reactor for the first time. They claim that the new semiconductors could help to produce cheaper, more efficient gallium arsenide solar cells.A group of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is developing gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cells by adding aluminum-containing molecules to the dynamic hydride vapor phase epitaxy (D-HVPE) process, which ...

