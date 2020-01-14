Anzeige
14.01.2020
Invitation to Electrolux Q4 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be published on January 31, 2020, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The fourth quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-566-42651

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-3333-000-804

Participants in US should call +1-631-9131-422

Pin code: 77477310#

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46-70-590-8072

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-6507

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q4-presentation,c3008431

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3008431/1174081.pdf

Release

