Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - E3 Metals Corp (TSXV: ETMC) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #829 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2020.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

About E3 Metals Corp.



E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement. Livent is the world's largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate. With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.



Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development. For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.



Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.



1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



