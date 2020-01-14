Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
14.01.20
14:33 Uhr
7,220 Euro
-0,006
-0,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,217
7,234
15:10
7,220
7,233
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDEA BANK ABP7,220-0,08 %