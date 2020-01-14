Bryan Katz joins KCR's growing executive team to take over as head of commercial strategy and global partnerships

KCR, the international clinical development solutions provider, announced today that Bryan Katz has joined the organization in the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Katz will oversee the expansion of KCR global commercial solutions and partnerships.

Mr. Katz brings to KCR over 20 years of expertise as a trusted advisor and senior leader within the life science and pharmaceuticals industry with experience in product strategy, deal services, clinical model innovation and commercial operations.

"I am thrilled to join KCR. The company brings a truly unique patient-centric perspective to our industry that reduces the operational risk in clinical development, and I look forward to working with such a dedicated and innovative team," says Mr. Katz.

Prior to joining KCR, Bryan held senior roles at Syneos Health, IQVIA, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Abbott Laboratories.

"We are honored to have Bryan joining KCR as we continue to expand our geographical reach and develop our global partnerships. We feel that Bryan's experience and knowledge will be a significant contribution to making the next step in KCR commercial development, especially as we focus on the US market," summarizes KCR CEO, Mike Jagielski.

About KCR:

KCR is a clinical development solutions provider for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. We support clients with full-service clinical development capabilities across three main areas: Trial Execution, Consulting and Placement. KCR operates across four main regions: North America, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe, with a main operational hub located in Boston, MA. Our strategic hub locations, technical capabilities and solution offerings allow for the optimized delivery of trial execution strategies to develop life-changing therapies. KCR offers access to an estimated population of 1.1 Billion people. For more information visit www.kcrcro.com.

We see the human behind every number.

