Rho Partners with TRI to Provide Centralized and Risk-based Quality Management Technology to Their Clients

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) focused on bringing new products to market through a full range of product development services, announced today that it has partnered with Triumph Research Intelligence (TRI), a global leader in centralized and risk-based quality management (RBQM) technology.

"We're very excited about this collaboration with TRI, as it will enable us to deliver an even better service to our Sponsors," said Matthew Healy, Vice President, Clinical Operations at Rho. "Having a fully validated tool that delivers the entire end-to-end RBQM processes is a key differentiator for us. It means that we can be confident in identifying and documenting potential study risks right from the start, then using the tools we can spot and manage emerging trends, acting much more quickly to target our onsite monitoring activities and focus our efforts on those areas that will improve data quality and better ensure patient safety."

TRI's RBQM technology platform optimizes trial quality by improving data reliability, patient safety and operational efficiency. Regulatory guidance requiring the adoption of RBQM has led to a rapid increase in demand for centralized and risk-based monitoring solutions from CROs and Sponsors.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Rho as they are one of the leading CRO's with a global reputation for excellence," said Duncan Hall, CEO and Founder of TRI. "In a world of big data, it's still people that have to make the decisions. Our RBQM technology platform, OPRA, will enable Rho and their Sponsors to make better informed decisions faster, leading to better quality trials and improved patient safety."

About Rho

Rho, a privately-held, contract research organization (CRO) located in Research Triangle Park, NC, provides a full range of clinical research services across the entire drug development process. For more than 35 years, Rho has been a trusted partner to some of the industry's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Our commitment to excellence, our innovative technologies, and our therapeutic expertise accelerate time to market, maximize returns on investment, and lead to an exceptional customer experience. Please follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. www.rhoworld.com

About TRI

Triumph Research Intelligence (TRI) is a leading provider of Risk Based Quality Monitoring (RBQM) solutions for clinical trials. It is based in Cambridge, UK, and Raleigh, North Carolina in the United States. Over 10% of failed NDA submissions are due to data quality and cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars each year. TRI was founded in 2011 by CEO Duncan Hall to directly address this issue. TRIs products, solutions and services are designed to optimize clinical trial quality by improving data reliability and at the same time increase patient safety and operational efficiency.

