February 6 Event to Provide Valuable Insights for Navigating Difficult Lending Space

Experts from Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions business and Aite Group, the global research and advisory firm, will explore ways in which commercial lenders can navigate an increasingly challenging market to enhance business outcomes in an upcoming webinar. "The Brutality of Commercial Lending and the Promise of Automation" will be presented Thursday, February 6, from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webinar presenters will include Suzanne Konstance, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions, and David O'Connell, Senior Analyst with Aite Group.

"Commercial lending is a brutal business that requires perfection in credit judgement, deal structuring, and supporting operational processes," commented Konstance. "Once a loan closes and is funded, many other variables must go exactly right in a lending business noted for its razor-thin margins and predominantly manual workflow processes. This webinar aims to inform lenders about the evolving market landscape and how automation can help enhance one's commercial lending operations, processes and outcomes."

The webinar will explore the current state of commercial lending, outlining the threats that make this business so difficult, as well as the opportunities that come to the sector via integration, innovation and new technologies. The webinar will also examine how advanced digitalization and automation are reinventing the commercial lending landscape to remove obstacles for growth.

"Lenders face tremendous pressures in commercial lending, a business that runs on tight margins and where missing a small loan detail can translate into large losses," added O'Connell, who is with Aite Group's Wholesale Banking team. "Given the unforgiving environment, it's important that lenders know how they can improve their back-office processes to minimize errors, mitigate risks, and deliver in ways that differentiate one's operation from the competition."

Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions provides award-winning solutions for lenders, including its flagship iLien offering, which gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view Uniform Commercial Code and corporate records, create filings, and manage their entire lending portfolio. iLien offers comprehensive analytics, reporting, monitoring and auto-continuation capabilities, improving lenders' ability to holistically view lien portfolios, help them mitigate risk, and improve the quality and efficiency of their operations.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.

About Aite Group:

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the weband connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

