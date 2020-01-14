The global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to grow by USD 418.39 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus on reducing HAIs and stringent government regulations on monitoring and reporting of infections. Furthermore, growing number of surgical procedures will also drive the infection surveillance solutions market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005482/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global infection surveillance solutions market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 149-page report with TOC on "Infection Surveillance Solutions market research report by Solution (Software and Services), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/infection-surveillance-solutions-market-industry-analysis

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Software

Services

Software solutions were the largest infection surveillance solutions segment in the market during 2019 because software enables healthcare facilities to comply with regulations with respect to reporting of infections. Market vendors offer highly comprehensive and flexible software that allows healthcare providers to integrate and manage patient data and improve their infection risk assessment and hygiene practices. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the fastest growing geographic segment in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. North America is anticipated to contribute the largest infection surveillance solutions market share due to the presence of a large number of established vendors offering innovative web-based and on-premises software. Furthermore, several regulatory authorities and healthcare settings are establishing efficient infection monitoring, reporting, and surveillance procedures to minimize the risk of HAIs. All these factors will contribute to the dominance of this region throughout the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Five Infection Surveillance Solutions Companies:

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers the surveillance software, ICNet, which provides insights into clinical information.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers Medication stewardship surveillance and Clinical monitoring and notification.

BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc.

BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under the business segment: Hand Hygiene Solution. Through this segment, the company offers electronic hand hygiene solutions for decreasing HAI. The company offers solutions such as BioVigil Data Suite and BioVigil badge.

Cerner Corp.

Cerner Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Analytics, Population Health Management, Clinical Solutions, Open Interoperable, Revenue Cycle Management, and Services and Technology. The company offers surveillance capability and analysis to identify patients who are at risk of infection.

GOJO Industries Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Body Fluid Spill Kits, Surface disinfectants and sanitizers, Dispensers, Electronic Monitoring Systems, Heavy Duty Hand Cleaners, Hand Sanitizers, Hand Soaps, Moisturizers, Perineal Care, and Others. The company offers PURELL SMARTLINK Electronic Monitoring Solutions and PURELL Smart Restroom Solutions.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005482/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com