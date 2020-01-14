Calyxo, a German cadmium telluride solar module manufacturer, has filed for insolvency for the second time, despite the recent emergence of new prospective investors. Meanwhile, Crystalsol - an Austrian flexible solar panel maker - has also initiated insolvency proceedings, due to losses of roughly €7 million.German cadmium telluride solar panel producer Calyxo TS Solar GmbH filed for insolvency in December for the second time in less than two years in the district court in Aachen, Germany. The court has appointed Christoph Niering from the law firm Niering Stock Tömp to serve as the provisional ...

