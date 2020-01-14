Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta Company and Paige, Inc., the leader in computational pathology, today announced a strategic alliance to provide integrated pathology solutions to support Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology sponsors with their drug discovery and development initiatives. Invicro is a global provider of imaging biomarkers, core lab services, advanced analytics and software solutions for drug discovery and development. Paige is a pioneer in transforming the diagnosis and treatment of cancer through clinical-grade artificial intelligence (AI).

As part of its pathology services, Invicro currently provides a wide-range of CAP-CLIA laboratory testing and analysis services including core histology, custom assay development, multiplex immunohistochemistry (m-IHC) and its novel technology, Quanticell. Quanticell is a highly sensitive nanoparticle-based IHC assay that is amplification-free and quantitative which can simultaneously detect low expressing drug targets, immune cells and therapeutics in tissue samples.

With this strategic alliance, Invicro can now represent Paige's digital diagnostic and biomarker solutions in the global pharma services market. "We are very excited to collaborate with Paige as the preferred partner to pharma and biotech for services based on their industry leading AI capabilities," said George Abe, Senior Vice President of Emerging Business and Corporate Development for Invicro. "With the rapid advancements in the development of immunotherapies, particularly in oncology, this alliance offers sponsors transformational biomarker solutions across all drug development stages, as well as the development and validation of companion diagnostics (CDx)."

Backed by the first FDA Breakthrough Device designation for AI in pathology and oncology and the first CE mark for Paige Prostate and Paige Insight, Paige offers seamless collaboration across teams and sites and deploys large-scale deep learning capabilities. The computational pathology solutions powered by Paige's robust machine learning infrastructure aim to improve patient stratification, scale and augment workflows and improve reproducibility.

"Paige is very pleased to partner with Invicro to help further the imaging biomarker space," stated Leo Grady, CEO for Paige. "Together, Invicro and Paige will uniquely offer a comprehensive suite of digital pathology solutions and digital assays, enabling sponsors to precisely detect, quantify and characterize tumors in the tissue context."

With both companies having advanced technologies and deep-learning expertise, the complimentary nature of this relationship will help maximize productivity and efficiencies, reduce turnaround times, and most importantly, help bring more personalized treatments to patients.

About Invicro

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with offices, laboratories and clinics around the world, from coast-to-coast within the United States, to Europe and Asia that support leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology and top research universities. Invicro's multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to help enhance the discovery and development of life-changing drugs across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), leveraging all modalities within a broad scope of therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and immunology. Invicro's quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics tools, and clinical operational services are backed by their industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant and iPACS.

Invicro is a Konica Minolta company and part of their precision medicine initiative, which aims to accelerate personalized medicine, discover novel therapeutic targets and develop innovative therapeutic technologies for unmet medical needs. Along with their sister company, Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. Visit www.invicro.com for more information.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society-today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer's most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow's issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

About Paige, Inc.

Paige was founded in early 2018 by world leaders in Pathology and AI at Memorial Sloan Kettering. The Company builds powerful, clinical-grade computational technologies to transform diagnosis, treatment, biomarker discovery and drug development for cancer. With AI positioned to open a new future of cancer care, Paige has created an AI-native ecosystem that enables pathology teams to achieve higher quality, faster throughput and lower cost diagnoses and treatment recommendations. Additionally, Paige accelerates new biomarker discovery and its platform is designed to generate new insights into pathways and drug efficacy. Paige is committed to delivering the technology in a way that integrates seamlessly with hospital and laboratory workflow systems and ensures safety, accuracy, security and data privacy.

For additional information, please visit: www.Paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

