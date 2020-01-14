Novostia announces that it has been awarded EUR 2.5 million grant from the European Union under the highly competitive Horizon 2020 EIC Accelerator.

The EIC Accelerator is part of the European Innovation Council (EIC) pilot that supports topclass companies with funding opportunities and acceleration services to help them develop and bring to market innovative products that have high potential to drive economic growth.

Novostia aims at improving the quality of life of people suffering from heart valve disease, especially children and young patients, providing them with a unique, durable, anticoagulant-free and silent heart valve prosthesis.

"This grant, together with our recent financing round of CHF 6.5 million, will accelerate the development of our technology toward the first in human studies. We appreciate the trust and support from the European Union, our investors, and partners and look forward to bringing this long-awaited innovation to patients and physicians", said Geoffroy Lapeyre, Novostia CEO.

About Novostia

Novostia is a privately held medical device company incorporated in 2017 in Microcity Neuchâtel, Switzerland, developing an innovative artificial heart valve. For more information, please visit www.novostia.com

Caution: Novostia technology is an investigational device not yet approved for sale.

