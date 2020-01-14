Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) ("Marble" or the "Company") a financial technology company that empowers Canadians' toward a positive financial future, is excited to announce that the provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundland & Labrador has granted the Company's subsidiary, TPFM The Phoenix Fund Management Ltd. ("TPFM") a license to operate as an Extra-Provincially Registered entity in these province's in order to carry on our business of offering consumer rebuilding products to customers in New Brunswick and Newfoundland & Labrador that are exploring ways to exit their existing consumer proposal and improve their credit score.

After successfully launching in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia, Marble and its subsidiary TPFM continues to expand its financial wellness strategy across Canada by now offering its credit rebuilding products in New Brunswick and Newfoundland & Labrador.

Since 2016, Marble has proudly been helping financially undeserved Canadians, with proprietary expertise and technology, by transforming the lives of individuals by optimizing their credit, personal financial wellness and helping to create an achievable financial goal.

With the outstanding consumer debt market in Canada totaling approximately $632B, households are financially stretched. According to a study completed by MNP LLP, the amount Canadians owe has doubled in the past 20 years with approximately $1.78 per $1.00 of income. With this growing Canadian debt load, consumer insolvencies have also increased resulting in over 300,000 active consumer proposals.

New Brunswick, Canada's sixth highest province for insolvencies, and Newfoundland & Labrador, the ninth highest, enables Marble to reach more qualified consumers through their already trusted and established lead partners. Entering these markets also presents further growth opportunity by offering Marble's suite of financial wellness products; Fast Track Loan, Score-Up and Credit-Meds.

"We want to help make a positive impact on the financial wellness of all Canadians and with our recent expansion into new markets, we are continuing to fulfil our mission of positive personal economic health." says Karim Nanji, Marble CEO. "Moving consumers into the financial mainstream is not simply an aspirational goal, it's an attainable goal. We are excited to announce our further growth into New Brunswick and Newfoundland & Labrador, introducing our credit rebuilding products to these regions, providing options for Canadians in a world where they are hard to come by or non-existent."

Karim Nanji, CEO

About Marble Financial Inc. dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL; OTCQB: MRBLF) we are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that fully understand the benefits and drawbacks of credit in Canada. Marble helps Canadians rebuild their credit to gain access to prime lending, through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast-Track, Score-Up, and Credit-Meds. Our proven strategy guides our customers back to a meaningful credit score, 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the company's website at: http://www.mymarble.ca/

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

TF:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

