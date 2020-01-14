The global knee replacement market is expected to grow by USD 2.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of orthopaedic diseases and associated risk factors. Furthermore, rising number of knee replacement surgeries will also drive the knee replacement market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Knee Replacement Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

TKR

RKR

PKR

TKR was the largest knee replacement product segment during 2019 because it is the most common type of knee replacement surgery in which compartments of the knee joint, namely the thigh bone, top of the shin bone, and the under-surface of the kneecap are replaced with joint implants. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of several knee OA and rapidly rising geriatric population, are expected to further drive the growth of TKR segment during the forecast period.

Knee Replacement Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographic segment in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. This can be attributed to the presence of the US and Canada as major revenue contributors. The region is anticipated to contribute the highest knee replacement market share due to the growing adoption of advanced knee implants, high prevalence of knee diseases, and improved healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the availability of favourable regulatory policies and increasing public and private healthcare expenditure are encouraging patients to undergo knee replacement surgeries. All these factors will contribute to the dominance of the region throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Knee Replacement Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers e.motion Total Knee System, univation X Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty System, and Other products.

Conformis Inc.

Conformis Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business unit: Joint replacement. The company offers iTotal PS, iTotal CR, and Other products. The customized shape of iTotal PS is designed to restore the kinematics and provide stability through a range of motions.

DJO Global Inc.

DJO Global Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Spine, Hand/wrist, and Foot/ankle. The company offers EMPOWR 3D Knee, Exprt Precision System, and Other products.

Exactech Inc.

Exactech Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Hip, Knee, Extremities, Foot and ankle, and Advanced surgical technologies. The company offers Truliant Porous Knee, Optetrak Logic Revision System, and Other products.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers ATTUNE Knee System, ATTUNE Revision Knee System, SIGMA High Performance Partial Knee System, and Other products.

