"YOU" The Biggest ICO Of 2020 Is On The Way: A New Decentralized, Tokenized Ad Viewing Ecosystem That Will Disrupt Digital Advertising.

The days are coming to an end for big data enterprises like search and social media companies that are monetized by using and reselling personal data. The time has come for users to get their fair share.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YOU, which consists of the YOUengine (for brands and businesses) and the YOUapp (for users) is a decentralized tokenize ad viewing platform that connects 200 million brands and businesses to 4 billion users worldwide. And it's about to turn the upside-down world of advertising right-side up. For the first time, since the dawn of advertising, users will get their fair share through an opt-in mobile app that not only protects their personal data but rewards them for it by instantly paying them to view advertising and branded content. Plus, the app incorporates a mobile AR (Augmented Reality) game that serves as a promotional tool for brands to giveaway prizes like designer clothing, sneakers, airline tickets, cars and even token airdrops valued from $5,000- $100,000. There is nothing like it in the world.

The platform has on-boarded advisors like hit music producer Michael Muenzing, former marketing and finance executive Konstantin Chernov, veteran advertising executive Robert Lee and technologist Pavel Rysin who are advising in the development of this ambitious project. It's a sea change in an industry that is predicated on capturing consumer data only to sell and resell it at the expense of the consumer, who gets nothing but 'cookies' and unwanted messaging on their browsers. A new world of digital advertising has begun.

Michael Muenzing says, "it's an entirely new advertising model, we call it the YOUniverse and it's a world where consumers get paid to watch ads and brands can reach the exact target they want to reach, it's a zero-waste ecosystem. And all user data is stored on blockchain powered data bases, virtually hack proof, will never be re-sold and if the user leaves their data will be destroyed. The YOUniverse is a paradigm shift that connects brands directly to the consumers who have opted-in to receive content from the brands they love. The YOUplatform also has an AR (augmented reality) mobile game, similar to Pokemon Go, that gives away sizeable jackpots and airdrops tokens that will make users rich just by finding them."

There are so many ways businesses and consumers can benefit on the platform and brands can connect in engaging and relevant ways. "Never before have consumers been rewarded for watching ads at this level. Gone are the days of marketing budget waste from off-target audiences, out-of-view banners or SIVT (sophisticated invalid traffic)," says Robert Lee, an ad industry veteran. "Brands can reach a highly engaged audience that has opted-in to receive messaging for 100% video completion rates and never-before-seen levels of engagement. It's a simple, for the first time in advertising, the entire ecosystem is built for and powered by YOU. We are YOU."

Stay tuned for the ICO launch in April and app release dates later in 2020.

Pease visit www.youengine.io for more information and direct any inquiries to: pr@youengine.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064516/YOUniverse.jpg