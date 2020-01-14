Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY) (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) ("KALY") today announced plans to consolidate its business structure and focus on its Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Technology. KALY has a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process and is developing treatments for various medical conditions. The technology has been valued at $50 million in conjunction with a recent acquisition offer that ALYI management passed on. In reaction to the offer, management has refined its ongoing business plans with the intent of consolidating and concentrating focus on its Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Technology. Accordingly, management plans to spin-off its other lines of business. Specifically, ALYI plans to spin-off its general agricultural CBD extraction business and CBD confections business. While ALYI will continue to generate licensing revenue from the extraction and confection businesses, the day to day management and operations will be spun-off. A specific spin-off structure has not yet been defined. Spin-off details are anticipated to be released next month.

