Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907630 ISIN: GB0001883718 Ticker-Symbol: 31A 
Frankfurt
14.01.20
08:06 Uhr
3,980 Euro
-0,010
-0,25 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.01.2020 | 16:52
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 14

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified that on 14 January 2020 Ivan Keane, Group General Counsel transferred 30,500 ordinary shares held in his own name, to his spouse, Svetlana Keane.

The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIvan Keane
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of 30,500 ordinary shares held in PDMR's name to his spouse, Svetlana Keane, for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil30,500


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-14
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

14 January 2020

CHARLES TAYLOR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire