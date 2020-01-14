SEASONS | Spring: Arts & Crafts

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collections that deliver maximum style mileage will be in focus at SEASONS | Spring - Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair, a powerful sourcing platform for industry professionals and key decision-makers.

Debuting on March 3 with a new look and feel at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), the rebranded fair will serve as a launch point for some of the very best fashion essentials produced by the region's most competitive manufacturers and designers.



"SEASONS | Spring offers eight distinct pavilions where buyers can engage with select suppliers and designers. In addition to product introductions, the four-day B2B fair will also feature sessions with experts from trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops and brand intelligence expert Centdegrés," said Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets.

Grace Fashion Accessories, The Indigo Craft, Dendy Fashion Accessories Ltd and Prakash Craft are among the exhibitors who promise to wow retail businesses looking for a fresh assortment of fashion jewellery and accessories merchandise at the show.

The Indigo Craft, a company based in northern India's Uttar Pradesh, is showcasing the state's deep-rooted arts and crafts traditions in its latest lines of earrings and necklaces. Some of its standout pieces include tassel earrings and bohemian-style choker necklaces with pops of pastel and red beads.

According to the company, subtle pastel shades will be prevalent in its collections this year. In terms of materials, The Indigo Craft's favourites include shells, beads, stones and crystals.

Delhi-based Grace Fashion Accessories will revel in its diverse selection of bangles, bracelets, necklaces and earrings made of natural materials such as rattan, wood and leather, and embellished with colourful fan tassels fashioned from dyed raffia, stones and silk thread. Some of the company's exceptional collections are colourful necklaces and earrings made of thread-wrapped circles in burnt orange, chocolate brown, coral and pale yellow. Chic and lightweight, novelty handwoven rattan bangles in natural colours and textures are anticipated to turn heads, too.



Prakash Craft is demonstrating its excellent weaving, embroidery and beading capabilities in its purses, hard clutch bags, headbands and fashion jewellery.



Organised by Informa Markets, SEASONS | Spring will feature eight unique destinations, namely, Fashion Essentials (Costume & Base Metal Jewellery), Steel Glam (Stainless Steel Jewellery), Natural Beauty (Natural Material Jewellery), Fashion Accents (Fashion Accessories), The Artisans (Independent Designers), That's A Wrap! (Display & Packaging), Elements (Fashion Jewellery Materials) and Technology (Technology for Jewellery & Accessories Design and Manufacturing).



The fair will also introduce "In Season", a dedicated space for networking, relationship-building and learning, and onsite experiences such as Lifestyle Crossover and Young Talents Showcases.



For more details about SEASONS | Spring, log on to the fair website .

Fair Details

Fair Dates Opening Hours 3 - 5. 3. 2020 1000 - 1800 6. 3. 2020 1000 - 1700

*Registration counters will be closed 30 minutes before the fair ends daily. For trade buyers aged 18 or above.



Venue: Halls 3 & 6, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau Island, Hong Kong

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076172/SEASONS_Spring.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076167/SEASONS_Spring.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076170/SEASONS_Spring.jpg