The global neuroendoscopy devices market is expected to grow by USD 127.37 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurology conditions and rising number of new product launches. Furthermore, the growing number of strategic alliances will also drive the neuroendoscopy devices market during the forecast period.

Read the 145-page report with TOC on "Neuroendoscopy Devices market research report by Product (Rigid and semi-rigid endoscopes, and Flexible endoscopes), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market ProductOutlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Rigid and semi-rigid endoscopes

Flexible endoscopes

Rigid and semi-rigid endoscopes were the largest neuroendoscopy devices product segment in the market during 2019. This was due to their light weight property, which helps in easy placement of ventricular shunt catheters. Rigid endoscopes provide a clear image and better resolution in comparison to other types of endoscopes. Moreover, vendors are investing in the development of imaging systems to enhance the surgical outcomes of minimally invasive surgeries performed for the treatment of neurology conditions such as brain tumor and hydrocephalus. This will further drive the growth of rigid and semi-rigid endoscopes segment during the forecast period.

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographic segment in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period due to an increase in investments in neurology-specialized hospitals and clinics and expansion of neurological institutes in North American countries. Furthermore, hospitals are forming partnerships with imaging device manufacturers to provide training to healthcare providers. All these factors will contribute to the dominance of North America throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Neuroendoscopy Devices Companies:

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy, Diflex Systems, and Others. The company offers a spinal endoscope with the Ackermann Plus telescope, 58-6750 spinal endoscope.

adeor medical AG

adeor medical AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Neuro/Microsurgery, Gynecology, and Vascular Surgery. The company offers an ingenious device, Zeppelin, which is used for neuroendoscopic indications, intraventricular processes, arachnoidal cysts and cystic cerebral tumors, and other conditions.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers MINOP and PAEDISCOPE.

Clarus Medical LLC

Clarus Medical LLC is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Airway, Spine, Inspection, and Neuro. The company offers a flexible fiberoptic endoscope, Clarus 3000N, which is used to access and visualize nerves, neural tissues, and the surrounding tissues.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Human medicine, Industrial, Veterinary medicine, and Service. The company offers an endoscopic system, LOTTA system, which is used for intracranial interventions in adults and children.

