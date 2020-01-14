Imperial X Plc - Result of GM and Change of Strategy

14 January 2020

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and Change of Investment Strategy

The Company announces that the General Meeting of Imperial held on Friday 10 January 2020 at 6.00 p.m. (GMT) at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, the resolution proposed was duly passed.

As per the shareholder circular announced on 24 December 2019, the Company will now focus on its efforts on building a royalty platform business in the oil and gas sector, principally through the acquisition of royalties (such as gross overriding royalty interests) and other mineral interests.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc

Kyler Hardy

Tel: +1 250 877 1394

khardy@cronincapital.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller

Tel: +44 20 7220 9795