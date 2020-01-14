Imperial X Plc - Result of GM and Change of Strategy
PR Newswire
London, January 14
14 January 2020
Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Result of General Meeting and Change of Investment Strategy
The Company announces that the General Meeting of Imperial held on Friday 10 January 2020 at 6.00 p.m. (GMT) at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, the resolution proposed was duly passed.
As per the shareholder circular announced on 24 December 2019, the Company will now focus on its efforts on building a royalty platform business in the oil and gas sector, principally through the acquisition of royalties (such as gross overriding royalty interests) and other mineral interests.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Tel: +44 20 7220 9795