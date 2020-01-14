The global nutrigenomics market is expected to grow by USD 425.61 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing cost of medical treatment and the rising investments from the government and private stakeholders in the field of research. Furthermore, the rising number of health-conscious people will also drive the nutrigenomics market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 139-page report with TOC on "Nutrigenomics market research report by Application (Obesity, Cardiovascular diseases, and Cancer research) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

Nutrigenomics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Obesity

Cardiovascular diseases

Cancer research

Obesity was the largest nutrigenomics application segment during 2019 due to an increase in the number of high school graduates and adults who are obese. Increase in the number of people with obesity is driving many stakeholders to conduct nutrition programs that will assist people in adopting healthier eating habits. This is done with the help of nutrigenomics as it studies the effect of food and food constituents on gene expression. By acquiring knowledge in this area, one can understand the varying effect of nutrition on metabolic pathways and homeostatic control, which in turn, is used to prevent the development of chronic diet-related diseases such as obesity. These factors will drive the growth of obesity segment during the forecast period.

Nutrigenomics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographic segment in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. North America is anticipated to contribute the largest nutrigenomics market share due to the increasing use of nutrigenomics for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases through small but highly informed dietary changes. Furthermore, government bodies, especially dedicated to molecular biology research are making substantial investments in research, leading to an increase in the demand for nutrigenomics. All these factors will contribute to the dominance of the region throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Nutrigenomics Companies:

BASF SE

Genova Diagnostics Inc. is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Functional Materials and Solutions, Performance Products, Chemicals, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers Hepaxa, which is specifically designed to address the build-up of fat in the liver.

Cell-Logic

Cell-Logic is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following business units: Functional foods, Nutraceuticals, and Educational products. The company offers ENDURACELL, which is offered in the form of nutraceutical-grade broccoli sprouts powder.

Danone

Danone is headquartered in France and operates under various business segments, namely EDP International, EDP NORAM, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. The company offers FortiFit Pro, which is offered as a high protein medical nutrition food.

DSM

DSM is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Nutrition, Materials, Innovation Center, and Corporate Activities. The company offers life's DHA, which is offered as a vegetarian source of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) omega-3.

Genova Diagnostics Inc.

Genova Diagnostics Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Gastrointestinal/Immunology, Nutritional, Endocrinology, Environmental, and Genomics. The company offers NutrEval FMV, which is a comprehensive test for identifying nutritional deficiencies.

