Retains solicited ratings by S&P and Fitch

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) has requested Moody's Investors Service to withdraw all of its ratings on the Group. This decision was made in the context of the Group's ongoing cost rationalization.

Eutelsat S.A retains solicited ratings from S&P Global Ratings (BBB-/stable outlook1) and by Fitch Ratings (BBB/stable outlook2).

Eutelsat's financial policy remains unchanged with a confirmed commitment to Investment Grade and an objective of a net debt/EBITDA ratio below 3.0x.

[1] Issuer Credit Rating and senior unsecured rating

(2) senior unsecured rating

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

