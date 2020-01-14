Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, January 14
Keystone Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 14 January 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 10,961 ordinary shares of 50p each at a price of 1780p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 167,012 ordinary shares held in treasury and 13,351,787 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 13,518,799.
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary