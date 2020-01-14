The global orthodontic supplies market is expected to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors such as the prevalence of oral disorders requiring orthodontic treatment and awareness about the benefits of orthodontic treatment. Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure will also drive the orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global orthodontic supplies market 2020-2024.

Read the 154-page report with TOC on "Orthodontic Supplies market research report by Type (Fixed braces, Removable braces, Adhesives, and Accessories) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/orthodontic-supplies-market-industry-analysis

Orthodontic Supplies Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Fixed braces

Removable braces

Adhesives

Accessories

Fixed braces were the largest orthodontic supplies segment during 2019 because fixed braces are more effective for correcting complex orthodontic problems, unlike removable braces, that rectify only minor orthodontic issues. In addition, fixed braces take less time to straighten out misaligned teeth in comparison to removable braces. The availability of a wide range of options for customers to choose from will further drive the growth of fixed braces segment during the forecast period.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographic market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. This can be attributed to the high percentage of patients visiting dentists regularly and patient referrals for the correction of orthodontic problems. The region is anticipated to hold the largest orthodontic supplies market share due to the increase in awareness about the importance of orthodontic treatment and presence of orthodontic-specific organizations in the region that aid in regulating the treatment policies and norms. Furthermore, states such as New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, and Pennsylvania have the highest percentage of professionally active orthodontists. All these factors will contribute to the dominance of the region throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Orthodontic Supplies Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers 3M Orthodontic Adhesives, 3M Orthodontic Brackets, 3M Orthodontic Wires, 3M Intraorals, and 3M Orthodontic Bands.

Align Technology Inc.

Align Technology Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Clear Aligner and Scanner. The company offers the Invisalign system, which comes with a series of custom-made clear aligners.

American Orthodontics Corp.

American Orthodontics Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various product segments, namely Cosmetic Brackets, Wire, Adhesives, Metal Twin Brackets, Self-Ligating Brackets, and Others. The company offers Iconix Aesthetic Braces, Bracepaste Medium Viscosity Adhesive, Iconix Aesthetic SE Niti Wire, Master Series, Empower Clear Brackets, ifit, MRX, Colored Ligatures, and The Aarhus System Miniscrews.

DB Orthodontics Ltd.

DB Orthodontics Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following segments: Elastomerics, Wire, Brackets, Bands Attachments, Infinitas Mini Implants, Equipment, Ixion Instruments, Orthodontic Instruments, Photographic Supplies and Lab Supplies, and Miscellaneous. The company offers DB Elastomeric Ligature Kit, Super Elastic Nickel Titanium Euroline Archwires, and other products.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Technologies Equipment and Consumables. The company offers products such as Brackets, Archwires, Adhesives, Buccal Tubes, Elastomerics, and Others.

