Arkema (Paris:AKE) (BBB+ S&P Baa1 Moody's) successfully completed today a €300 million undated hybrid bond issue at a yearly coupon of 1.5% until the first call date after 6 years.

Taking advantage of favorable market conditions and following its previous hybrid refinancing operation in June 2019, the Group thus acquires the possibility to refinance the remaining €300m portion of its outstanding 4.75% hybrid notes with a first call date on October 2020.

The bonds will be subordinated to any senior debt and will be recognized in equity in accordance with IFRS rules. They will be subject to capital treatment equivalent to 50% of their amount by Moody's and Standard and Poor's rating agencies.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

