The invisible orthodontics market in North America is expected to grow by USD 844.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of dental conditions and the rising number of product launches. Furthermore, increasing adoption of business strategies will also drive the invisible orthodontics market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled the invisible orthodontics market in North America 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America research report by Product (Clear aligners, Ceramic braces, and Lingual braces), Geography (US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America), End-users (Dental clinic and Hospitals), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America: ProductOutlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Clear aligners

Ceramic braces

Lingual braces

Clear aligners were the largest invisible orthodontics productsegment during 2019 due to their rising demand for correcting mild-to-moderate crowding or spacing of teeth. They are transparent and comfortable to wear and remove. The growing adoption of digitization is also encouraging orthodontics manufacturers to create customized clear aligners using patients' initial impression or digital scans. This will drive the growth of clear aligners segment during the forecast period.

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America: End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

The US was the largest geographic segment in 2019, followed by Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America, respectively. The US is anticipated to contribute largest invisible orthodontics market share due to rising investments by the government to improve the oral health of the US population and high opportunities for vendors to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, accessibility of advanced dental practices for dental professionals to provide safe, effective, and advanced dental care is increasing. All these factors will contribute to the dominance of the region throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Invisible Orthodontics Companies in North America

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and graphics, Health care, Electronics and energy, and Consumer. The company offers Clarity aligners, Clarity advanced ceramic brackets, and Incognito lite appliance system.

Align Technology Inc.

Align Technology Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Clear aligner and Scanner. The company offers Invisalign system, which is used for straightening teeth with a series of custom-made aligners for each patient.

Altaris Capital Partners LLC

Altaris Capital Partners LLC is headquartered in the US and operates under the business segment: Unified business segment. The company offers Vapor ceramic bracket system and Prism composite bracket system.

American Orthodontics Corp.

American Orthodontics Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Metal twin brackets, Self-ligating brackets, Cosmetic brackets, Tubes, and Others. The company offers Radiance Plus, 20/40 ceramic brackets, and Silkon Plus brackets.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental and applied solutions. The company offers Symetri Clear, ALIAS lingual straight wire, STb light lingual system, and Spark clear aligner.

