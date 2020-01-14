Rome Cooking Workshops: Rome Culinary Innovator Launches "Maestro Chef" Challenge for Visitors

ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / A Rome food tourism agency has launched a new, competition-based format to help it stand out among the increasingly popular Italian cooking classes offered to visitors in the city.

The competition, dubbed "Maestro Chef" - the first of its kind in Rome - includes a shopping spree for ingredients in a local market, a race along Rome's picturesque Via Giulia, and ends with contestants in the company's Tiber-side workshops to follow a traditional Italian recipe and compete with each other to create a meal within the time allocated.



Click here to watch video

The format is the brainchild of Chef Maurizio Aquila, founder of Rome Cooking Workshops. "We've been successfully offering standard cooking classes for years. Our pasta and pizza classes are all already well received and popular, but we wanted to offer visitors something different.

"We've observed how competitive our clients can get during cooking classes - in a fun way of course," continues Aquila, "and we wanted to capitalize on that."

Each event starts in Rome's historic Campo de' Fiori market, where competitors are armed with a list of ingredients, a map, a list of Italian vocabulary, a shopping bag, and a budget. They are then pitted against the clock and each other as they race to buy the correct ingredients before arriving at the company's hyper-modern cooking workshop overlooking the Tiber, to start their culinary creations.

Chef Aquila and his assistants keep an eye on participants during the competition to make sure that everything is done "all'Italiana", and he then judges the completed meals based on speed of execution, faithfulness to the traditional recipe, and taste. To complete the experience, participants share and sample the Italian dishes they cooked over a glass of wine.

"This is something unique in Rome," says Aquila. "Not only memorable and fun, but an experience that gives visitors the chance to interact with locals, understand more about the rich Italian food culture, and enjoy the spirit of friendly rivalry in historic locations.

"Families, friends, colleagues - or even perfect strangers - can challenge each other while learning Italian dishes and discovering the real heart of Rome. I predict it will prove immensely popular with both tourists and corporate clients."

To learn more about the competition or make an enquiry, visit: https://romecookingworkshops.com/workshops/rome-cooking-competition

Rome Cooking Workshops offers hands-on cooking classes, bringing Italian culinary experience and skills to visitors who want to explore Italian culture through its food. Among other offerings, Rome Cooking Workshops offers family-friendly pasta and gelato workshops, pizza-making classes, sommelier-led wine tasting, food tours, and cocktail workshops in its modern, air-conditioned cooking workshop overlooking the Tiber.

Contact:

Katja Hansel

Tel: +39 339 684 9875

Email: info@romecookingworkshops.com

Press kit: https://romecookingworkshops.com/rome-culinary-operator-launches-maestro-chef-race-for-visitors/

SOURCE: Rome Cooking Workshops

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573001/Rome-Culinary-Innovator-Launches-Maestro-Chef-Challenge-for-Visitors