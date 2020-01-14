HUDSON VALLEY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / There's no place like home. For this and other reasons, an increasing number of older adults are looking to age in place as opposed to moving to a senior community. Licensed Master Social Worker James Weatherstone of NY says the popularity of aging in place is understandable as it allows people to continue living their lives comfortably while preserving independence and saving money. However, there are some factors to consider before deciding if aging in place is right for you or your loved one. Having worked for several years in skilled nursing facilities, James Weatherstone of NY understands the particular needs of senior citizens. He is here to offer three tips for successful aging in place.

3 Tips for Aging in Place

Medical Care

Probably the most critical factor to consider when it comes to senior care is medical management. Consider your medical needs now and what kind of help you might need in the future. Even if a person is feeling well enough today, issues may arise in the coming years, including loss of hearing and vision, as well as dementia or stroke, all of which are more likely to occur with age. You'll also need to be sure to remember your medicine, doctor's instructions, and appointments. You may wish to get a medical dispenser, for instance, to administer the right dosages automatically each day. If you have trouble remembering your appointments or what your doctor says, ask a loved one to take you to appointments and take notes. You may also wish to invest in in-home medical care, which can be customized to meet your needs. Many providers offer tailored solutions that can be changed as your needs evolve over time. Household Help

Household chores may become more challenging if you have mobility issues or cognitive difficulties, or low energy. You may have trouble with self-care tasks, such as bathing and dressing, as well. You can hire a part-time, non-medical caregiver to assist with such activities. A senior care professional can also help you with duties such as driving you to appointments or doing your grocery shopping and picking up your prescriptions. If you're not quite ready to hire an in-home caregiver but could use some help, James Weatherstone of NY suggests you can also take advantage of services such as senior rideshare options and grocery or meal delivery services. Preparedness

The best way to ensure you can successfully and safely age in place is by being prepared, James Weatherstone says. Just as you have probably been saving up for retirement, consider making home improvements or downsizing preemptively so you have an appropriate environment in which to spend your golden years. Make sure your bathroom is outfitted with grab rails and bars, and that doors are wide enough to get through with a walker. You may also want to move to a one-level house if your current place has many steps, as stairs present a danger and potential hurdle if you are mobility limited. You'll also want an emergency medical alarm, which you can wear on a lanyard around your neck, in case you fall and cannot get up to use the phone. Keep a well-stocked survival kit as well.

More on James Weatherstone NY

James Weatherstone of NY has held several social work-related posts over the years, including Director of Social Services at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center Inc., also known as Campbell Hall Senior Center, a facility with over 100 residences. Prior to this, he was also a paid social work intern with the Veterans Administration. In his years in the field, James Weatherstone of NY was highly-regarded by coworkers, administrators, and patients. His compassion and expertise, as well as his strong work ethic, were recognized throughout the Hudson Valley mental health community.

Today, although James Weatherstone of NY has moved on from his post at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, he continues to advocate for mental health awareness and better social services for patients and their families.

To learn more about James Weatherstone NY, his credentials, and career, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-weatherstone-86189b98/.

