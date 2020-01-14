Boulder City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - George Sharp, President of Forwardly, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRDO) announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has agreed to process the company's requested corporate actions, including the execution of a one for 8 reverse split, the changing of the corporation's recorded name from Guard Dog, Inc. to Forwardly, Inc. and a change in CUSIP number. The reverse split will be effective at the opening of trading on January 15, 2020, at which time the company's trading symbol will be "GRDOD" for 20 days. Effective on February 12, 2020, Forwardly's new symbol is expected to be "FORW".

The corporate actions are the result of many months' worth of effort and patience required to systematically, and at great expense, unwind previous corporate actions which were executed improperly with the Nevada Secretary of State and subsequently file proper documents. Forwardly thanks FINRA and its own securities counsel for their diligence and assistance in rectifying the situation.

The management of Forwardly, Inc. wishes to make clear that FINRA does not approve corporate actions such as the ones undertaken by Forwardly. FINRA's role is simply to process these actions once it receives the appropriate documentation and the corporation's records appear to be in order. Indeed, FINRA admonishes all companies seeking to process corporate actions that:

"FINRA has neither approved nor disapproved this action. FINRA's processing of the stated corporate action does not constitute FINRA approval and should not be construed or represented as such. Furthermore, in processing this action pursuant to FINRA Rule 6490, it should not be assumed that FINRA has considered your company's compliance with any federal, state, or other self-regulatory requirements".

In recognition of the above admonishment, Mr. Sharp, a well-known advocate for truth in the microcap markets, advises investors to be wary of those who claim that FINRA has "approved" certain corporate actions, in an attempt to advance or justify the ill-intended acts so often seen in the microcap markets. This is often a tactic undertaken by many unscrupulous parties, including certain attorneys who aid and abet these often fraudulent acts. Forwardly will always endeavor to be aboveboard in its activities, act in the best interest of its shareholders, and comply with all laws, rules and regulations.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower and advocate against microcap fraud. In addition to consulting to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets, Mr. Sharp is a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Forwardly, Inc.

1022 Nevada Highway

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-840-4433

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51449