Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) -Green Rise Capital Corporation doing business as Green Rise Foods (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") announced today that it has registered "Green Rise Foods" as a business name and will begin to conduct business under the name of Green Rise Foods immediately. The Company's ticker symbol will change to "GRF" on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), effective on January 15, 2020.

Vincent Narang, CEO of Green Rise commented:

"The new symbol was selected as the Company is now a producer of fresh produce and will operate under the brand name Green Rise Foods (GRF)."

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change, and no change has been made to Green Rise's share capital. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

ABOUT GREEN RISE

Green Rise is a grower of fresh produce with a producing, 51-acre greenhouse on its 81-acre farm located in Leamington, Ontario. Poised to be the "best-in-class" contract grower of fresh produce, the Company takes pride in providing high-quality, consistent and reliable product to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce. By leveraging innovative growing solutions and embracing technology, Green Rise seeks to optimize its operations to generate improved product quality and shelf life, expand profit margins, and provide investors with meaningful and growing returns.

