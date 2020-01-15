Cupping Therapy Sets Introduced by Lure Essentials

MORGANVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Lure Essentials, a New Jersey-based company, has announced its DIY cupping therapy sets. Lure disrupted the market with the first-ever cupping therapy kits for DIY self-care use so that any person, whatever the age or experience, would be able to use them for pain relief, athletic recovery, and healthy aging. These cupping kits have various purposes, such as for beauty and aging, pain relief, cellulite & fat loss, digestive health, joint health, and performance & recovery. For instance, one of the cupping sets Lure Essentials offers is the Glam Facial Cupping Set, which is a face and eye facial rejuvenation system that comes with 4 massage cups and a silicone cleansing brush. Some of the other Lure Essentials cupping sets are designed to provide natural pain relief options for common muscle and joint pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, back pain, sciatica, tendonitis, golf and tennis elbow, plantar fasciitis, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and more. Cups are made with premium quality elastic food or medical grade silicone for superior suction, control, and ease of squeeze. Traditionally, vacuum therapy or cupping lifts the skin in such a way that it helps enhance blood and lymph flow, break up stagnation, release toxins, loosen connective tissues, and more.

For the treatment of cellulite, Lure Essentials has introduced SCULPT anti-cellulite cupping set. The cups are transparent and constructed from the highest quality material, and have been designed to provide the appropriate vacuum suction to lift and stretch soft tissue, help break up fascia adhesions to permit proper blood and lymphatic flow. The cupping massage for body contouring helps in providing smooth, tone and firm skin and in breaking up the fat cells and getting rid of them through lymphatic drainage. Aside from cellulite control and fat loss, these cups can also help in providing relief for arthritis, golf and tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, back pain, sciatica, plantar fasciitis, fibromyalgia, tendonitis, and more.

For muscle and joint pain, Lure Essentials offers the Edge silicone vacuum suction cupping therapy sets. Research has shown that cupping may be more effective than deep tissue massage because a mere 5 minutes of cupping is equivalent to 30 minutes of deep tissue massage. Cupping has also been found to be more effective for trigger point release and fascia adhesions, compared to classic massage, fascia and cellulite blaster, and foam or muscle massage rollers. These cupping cups have also been found to be effective for skin firming and toning, cellulite, stretch marks, and inch loss.

Proof of the effectiveness of these cupping therapy kits is evident from customers who have already tried them. For instance, Valentina says, "I have tried so many massage devices but the EDGE cupping set does exactly what it promises. Not only am I obsessed with the color, but I love how easy it is to use. I incorporate cup massage into my shower routine and with just a few strokes all the tension and soreness are melted. Also, I noticed much less cellulitis on my thighs."

Almo says, "I originally purchased these cups for cellulite but started treating my sciatica and it worked! It did what the Acupuncturist and Chiropractor could not! Wish I would have started a year ago. Could have saved myself in Co-pays! Now I take it with me when I travel for maintenance. I highly recommend. Gave a few sets away for Mother's Day and it was a hit!"

For better joint health, trigger points and plantar fasciitis, Lure Essentials has released the Ionic Energy cupping therapy sets. These cups are small but mighty - they are easy to self apply and can be used by nearly anyone.

Lure Essentials Zen cupping therapy offers 6 massage cups that are commonly used for static cupping, massage, digestive health, and for other general natural pain relief remedies. All Lure cupping therapy sets come with a 'Practical Guide to Cupping' e-book and the company has a video library offering 'How To Cupping Video Tutorials'.

Those who are interested in the DIY cupping therapy kits from Lure Essentials can visit their website or contact them on the phone or by email. To join the company's GetCupped movement, you can also visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

For more information about Lure Essentials, contact the company here:



Lure Essentials

Heather

732-328-9260

media@lureessentials.com

New Jersey

SOURCE: Lure Essentials

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572633/Cupping-Therapy-Sets-Introduced-by-Lure-Essentials