Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTCQB: LPPPF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("LOOPShare" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. ("Clarkham") to assist in building awareness and to provide communications support for the Company to the European investing audience, with a focus on Germany in support of the Company's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 3KZ).

Over the coming months, Clarkham Capital will prepare articles and coverage on a number of financial platforms and translate and disseminate the Company's news releases. The Agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Clarkham is for an initial term of one-year effective January 14, 2020. Clarkham is a company existing under the laws of England with an office at Flat 285 - 61 Praed St., W2 1NS London, United Kingdom. The IR Agreement has an aggregate cost of EUR 184,000.

Clarkham and its principals do not hold any securities of the Company. The Company will pay the cost of the IR Agreement from its cash on hand. The IR Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About LOOPShare

LOOPShare Ltd. is an emerging global leader in ridesharing, micro-mobility and sustainable transportation. To learn more, visit www.loopscooters.com.

Company Contact

info@loopshareltd.com

604-568-1598

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51478